Real Madrid CF captain Sergio Ramos may make a comeback before the second leg of the club's UEFA Champion's League last 16 encounter against Atalanta.

Ramos has been out of commission since January 14, after suffering a knee injury against Athletic Bilbao in the club's Supercopa de Espana exit. It is believed that he played through that match in pain, and was later forced to undergo knee surgery in the first week of February.

Before Ramos was sidelined, issues surrounding his contract renewal made headlines. The Spaniard's contract expires this summer, but Real Madrid's initial offers have reportedly been rejected.

Talks have died down a little bit after it was reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has been checking in with Ramos and the relationship between the two has remained strong. The injury did not help Ramos' case, as he was reportedly trying to get an extension for more than one season and with a salary increase.

His injury casts doubts on whether it is a good idea to go for a multi-year contract, and the club now has the upper hand in the negotiations. However, the all-important Champions League trophy is still at stake. If Ramos can come back to help seal the victory against Atalanta and possibly lead the team to a record-extending 14th trophy, he may be in a position to make bigger demands.

Real Madrid will be facing Elche on Saturday, and it remains to be seen if he will log some minutes in preparation for the Atalanta fixture.

Ramos has been sharing photos and videos from his work at the gym, and it is still unclear if he is ready to dive back into action. Fans are eagerly waiting for his comeback, as the team has recently suffered a setback in their La Liga campaign.

They only managed a draw against leaders Atletico Madrid last Sunday, which meant that FC Barcelona has taken hold of the second position on the table. Apart from the Champions League trophy, the La Liga title defence is also at stake. Ramos will be eager to prove that his presence is vital in achieving both.