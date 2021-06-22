Sergio Ramos made a shocking exit out of Real Madrid CF after 16 years. The announcement was made last week, but no solid connections have been made to a possible destination until now. Apparently, the Spaniard may soon be making his way to Italy to reunite with Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho, who is known in football circles as "The Special One," has recently been appointed as manager of Italian Serie A side AS Roma. He took the position after a tumultuous exit out of Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur, following the European Super League controversy earlier this year.

The Portuguese manager knows Ramos well from his time as Real Madrid coach between 2010 to 2013. Now, he is reportedly interested in the possibility of reuniting with the former Real Madrid captain at the Stadio Olympico.

Mourinho did not leave the Real Madrid dressing room on amicable terms with some members of the squad, but he is the type of manager who knows what a player can bring to his team. Ramos is one of the most prolific players of his generation, and is widely considered to be one of the best defenders in the world.

The defender has been available to negotiate with other teams since the January transfer window, but he recently revealed that he was hoping to stay with the Madrid outfit, and was probably not taking outside offers. Now that his exit has been confirmed, he is free to seriously go into negotiations with other interested parties.

Ramos will be available to move on a free transfer from July 1, and Italian publication La Gazzetta dello Sport has reported that Mourinho has been in touch with the Spaniard's camp in an effort to see if he would be interested in joining Roma. Chris Smalling is reportedly on his way out of Rome to join Everton, leaving a position open in Roma's defensive line.

However, Roma will not be in the UEFA Champions League next season, and Ramos may not be too inclined to join such a team especially if it is true that Paris Saint-Germain might be interested in him as well. Roma's current financial position is also not at its best, and if Ramos is serious about securing his family's future, he will be looking for the most lucrative deal available.

Apart from PSG, Ramos has also been linked to AC Milan and numerous Premier League clubs. However, none of the rumours have held water until now, and it remains to be seen how this story plays out in the coming weeks.