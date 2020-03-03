Juventus' Serie A encounter against Inter Milan has been rescheduled. The new date has been decided to be on Monday, March 9. The match was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 1, but it was postponed because of threats over the coronavirus outbreak in Europe, especially in Italy.

The matchday 26 tie between Sampdoria and Hellas Verona will still be held on Saturday, March 7. It is also understood that the residents of Milan will not be permitted to attend the Italian Cup semifinal match between Juventus and AC Milan at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Wednesday. This is all part of the anti-virus precautions that are being taken in Italy.

So far, 10 Serie A games have already been postponed over the last two weekends.

The residents of the Lombardy region, which includes the areas of Milan, Emilia Romagna, and Veneto as well as the provinces of Urbino, Pesaro, and Savon, would not be allowed to enter the stadium during the second leg of the Italian Cup semifinals.

The reason why these spectators won't be permitted in the stadium is that these areas are hit hardest by the coronavirus. The first leg of the semifinals ended 1-1.

Along with Milan's trip to Turin and Inter's clash with Juve, other matches for matchday 26 in the Serie A are also postponed. Those matches' rescheduled dates have also been announced. They are rescheduled to be played on either Saturday, March 7 or Sunday, March 8.

This means that all the games that were originally due on matchday 27 will now be played on the following weekend. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Italian government issued an official order that no Italian teams would be allowed to train or play in front of a crowd until March 8. Such a decision is taken to limit the further spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Juventus asked their fans to show up early so that their identification cards can be carefully checked. As of now, bans are yet to be put in place for the other semifinal match of the Cup that is due to be held between Napoli and Inter Milan at the San Paolo Stadium in Southern Italy., on Friday, March 6.

