Real Madrid CF returned to winning ways as they beat Sevilla FC at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium last night, 1-0. Karim Benzema's lone goal helped Los Blancos climb back to second position in this season's La Liga standings. They stand level with Athletic Bilbao at 11 points. Bilbao sits on the top spot based on goal difference. As of now, Real are still unbeaten in La Liga this year. They won 3 games and drew 2.

Madrid had an early chance of scoring, when their summer signing Eden Hazard almost created panic in the opponent's box. However, Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik denied the Belgian's attempt. The hosts also had a chance later in the match, when Javier Hernandez put the ball into the net. However, his attempt was disallowed because he was offside.

In the end, It was Benzema's goal in the 64th minute that proved to be the decider of the match. It also helped Los Blancos to maintain their unbeaten La Liga run.

Throughout the match, the hosts maintained a higher ball possession ratio than Madrid. In fact, their pass accuracy was marginally better than the visitors. However, according to the BBC, it was Madrid's presence of mind that outplayed the hosts.

Real Madrid's UEFA Champions League campaign didn't start as they would have expected. After losing 3-0 to Paris Saint-Germain in their opening group stage match, Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane was already feeling the heat. The pressure was mounting, as his win percentage for Los Blancos during his second stint as club manager failed to reach even 50%. However, with this win, Zizou and his team are likely to have a good night's sleep ahead of their upcoming outings.

To save his job as the Real Madrid manager, Zidane would require helping his club to lift at least a major trophy this season. Now, Zidane will have to forget everything that happened in the past and start aiming for a glorious future ahead. Fans at the Santiago Bernabeu badly want their club to reclaim its lost glory.