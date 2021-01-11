The "Sex and the City" revival will see the return of original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Dixon, and Kristin Davis, and will be called "And Just Like That."

HBO Max has greenlit the revival with all three cast members serving as not just lead stars but also executive producers along with Michael Patrick King, who directed and wrote the two feature films. The series will consist of 10 half-hour episodes and will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and Charlotte York (Davis) "as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

"I grew up with these characters, and I can't wait to see how their story has evolved in this new chapter, with the honesty, poignancy, humor and the beloved city that has always defined them," Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, said in a statement published by Deadline.

Filming for the "Sex and the City" revival will begin in New York in late spring. All three cast members also shared the exciting news about their return to the long-running series through a short teaser posted on social media. The clip shows the hustle and bustle of New York City.

"I couldn't help but wonder... where are they now?" Parker shared on Instagram.

"Anything is possible. This is New York," Dixon tweeted and Davis wrote, "Anything is possible...the story continues! @AndJustLikeThat Coming to @hbomax #SATCNextChapter, #AndJustLikeThat."

Notably absent from the cast is Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the HBO series. The 64-year old has been vocal in the past about not wanting to return to the franchise. In December, she revealed that fans begged her on social media to be in the limited series.

Cattrall is set on her decision not to return to the franchise though, and is thankful that she is given that freedom to choose. It is unclear if Samantha will be recast in the "Sex and the City" revival. Either way, the story will have to address her absence in some way.