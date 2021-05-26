Costume designer Rosa Dias recently teased that "Sex Education" season 3 will have an interesting ending that could pose a challenge for the writers.

Netflix has yet to confirm season 4 of the series, but already Dias is giving fans hope of an instalment. She told Metro in a recent interview that the upcoming season will leave fans wanting more because it will have a dramatic finale.

"When you see series three, the end of it is really quite interesting," Rosa said as she teased that "whatever happens in four, if it happens, wow, the writers have got a challenge." She explained that they "have got a massive challenge on their hands."

"It will be really interesting to see if they do four, what they're going to do. It's massive," Rosa, whose other credits include "The Inbetweeners" and "Attack the Block" added.

Meanwhile, casting director Lauren Evans, who has worked on "Paddington 2" and "Game of Thrones," also shared her hopes that "Sex Education" will not end with Season 3. She wants to see it go for more than five seasons. But as much as she is excited about a possible sequel, she told the publication that she has "no idea what they're thinking for season four."

"We hope that it goes beyond three... and four and five. As long as people want it, as long as the stories are there to tell," she said. Evans suggested that there could be a change in the setting after season 3, given what showrunner Laurie Nunn said.

"Like Laurie said before, Laurie doesn't want to keep going and put these people through college and university and you know into middle age. But we'll see," she explained.

Asa Butterfield, who plays lead star Otis, previously revealed that the upcoming season will begin with a time jump since the season 2 cliffhanger. His character may be back in school but he has grown up a bit and has become slightly "sassy." He assured though, that Otis will still remain "tragically awkward."

Netflix has yet to announce the release date for "Sex Education" season 3 although it is expected to come out sometime this year.