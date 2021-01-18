Asa Butterfield talked about his character's development in "Sex Education" season 3 and how the installment will open up after that season 2 cliffhanger.

The 23-year old, who plays Otis Milburn in the Netflix series, revealed that season 3 will kick off with a time jump. His character is "back at school but he's got different things on his plate." Otis has "grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy."

"It's been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don't worry, though, he's still tragically awkward too," Butterfield revealed in an interview with The Guardian.

Perhaps part of his newfound charisma is sporting a mustache. Leaked paparazzi shots taken during production showed the actor with facial hair. He assured that it is only temporary and does not last the whole of "Sex Education" season 3. He said it is "not real" but just a "stunt 'tache."

Season 2 of the Netflix series ended with Otis confessing his love for Maeve (Emma Mackey). He did so via voicemail, only for newcomer and Maeve's neighbor Isaac (George Robinson) to delete it. Season 3 will have to answer if Maeve finds out about what Isaac did and Otis' feelings for her. Will they eventually end up together?

Talking about the pair's love, Butterfield understands why "people get quite cross" when the show stretches out the complexities in their relationship. He teased that at least people have something to look forward to in "Sex Education" season 3 as it will further explore their relationship.

"Their relationship continues to develop in season three. We also explore why Otis was running his sex therapy clinic in the first place. Was it just to be close to Maeve or does he get fulfillment from helping people?" he teased.

? NEWS ?: Sex Education S3 is officially in production pic.twitter.com/dj1pqdHqau — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) September 9, 2020

Filming for "Sex Education" season 3 began in September after it was renewed in February. Netflix announced the start of production with a video that shows Butterfield and the other returning cast members prepping for their return to the set. The cast also includes Gillian Anderson, who plays Otis' mum Dr. Jean Milburn, Chris Jenks (Steve Morley), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), and JoJo Macari (Kyle), to name a few.