Barbara Corcoran found herself in hot water following an appearance on Thursday's episode of "The View" after viewers accused her of fat-shaming host Whoopi Goldberg live on TV.

The insult happened during a discussion of the denim brand Good American. The 72-year old was telling Goldberg and hosts Ana Navarro, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines that its co-founder and CEO Emma Grande, is set to become the first Black, female guest on "Shark Tank."

They then raved about the size-inclusive jeans from the brand. Navarro said they are great as they are really for everybody. The 65-year-old comedian added that she has "to try them" then asked, "Will they fit this COVID [butt]?"

Navarro and Hostin assured her the jeans would fit but Corcoran made what she later called an unintentional joke and fat-shamed Goldberg. She told her, "When you get finished with those jeans and decide you don't like them, give them to me. I'm gonna make two pairs."

The joke did not go well with the "Sister Act" star who did not even crack a smile as she appeared unamused and surprised. The others laughed though while some people from the audience booed. Navarro then came to her co-host's defense and taking a jab at Corcoran's floral dress told Goldberg, "Whoopi, let me just tell you something. Both Sara Haines and Jill Biden wore that dress already, on TV."

Viewers were quick to accuse the "Nextville" author of body shaming the actress. A clip of the conversation has now been making the rounds online to which one Twitter user wrote, "Barbara Corcoran calls Whoopi fat today on #TheView All in good fun or inappropriate?"

Barbara Corcoran calls Whoopi fat today on #TheView All in good fun or inappropriate? pic.twitter.com/1p6ICbZnKa October 7, 2021

Another commented, "Fat-shaming Whoopi Goldberg on her own show? Whooboy. Sometimes people just cancel themselves and don't even need cancel culture to come for them."

Corcoran has since apologised to Goldberg in a video which she opened with a compliment on the comedian's "phenomenal sense of humor." She said she made a joke out of the actress' expense but realised only later that it was not funny. She then said that she is really "very sorry" to those who she may "have offended unintentionally."