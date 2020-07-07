Sharon Osbourne called out Kanye West for publicising his wife Kim Kardashian's wealth, given the unemployment status of some people brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outspoken host has never been the shy type when it comes to sharing her thoughts on controversial or debatable topics. So when asked for her opinion about West's recent brag about his wife's financial wealth, Osbourne called him "tone deaf." She said he was being inconsiderate in boasting about Kardashian's business dealings given that people have lost their jobs and other establishments have gone out of business due to the pandemic.

"It isn't the right time to show off your wealth but, hey, some ­people, that is what they do," Osbourne said of West's announcement during an episode of Global TV's "The Talk."

"I have never been keen on that anyway, whether there is a pandemic or not," she continued, and added that she "never believed in that." Osbourne admitted that she would "cringe when people do it."

"There was a time in Hollywood when people didn't talk about it. This is just gross," she added.

The "Jesus Walks" rapper celebrated Kardashian's "billionaire" status after she closed a deal with beauty giant Coty. She sold 20 percent of her KKW business for $200 million, which supposedly puts her company at an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

In a post on Twitter, West applauded the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" alum for becoming a billionaire. Forbes contested and said that Kardashian's net worth is roughly $900 million.

"I am so proud of my beautiful wife Kim Kardashian West for officially becoming a billionaire. You've weathered the craziest storms and now God is shining on you and our family. So blessed this is still life. So I made you this still life. We love you so much," the 43-year old captioned a photo of several flowers and vegetables.

This would not be the first time that Osbourne spoke against West and Kardashian. She also called them out after the reality TV star bragged about flying in a privately hired Boeing 747 jumbo jet in 2018. Kardashian shared a photo of the jet and Osbourne called them "obnoxious" since they did not have to "shove it down people's throats" that they live a lavish lifestyle.