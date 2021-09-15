Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne have been married for nearly four decades, but their relationship did not come without its challenges and controversies. Sharon recently recalled details of her "volatile" marriage with Ozzy and revealed that they used to "beat" each other up.

The celebrity couple are currently working on a biopic about their romance, which is expected to go into filming next year. Discussing the biopic with Daily Mail TV, Sharon said, "It's a movie about Ozzy's and my life, how we came together in the early days and our volatile relationship. All the fights, all the makeups, all the fights, all the arrests, all the everything. And it's a love story."

Sharon said that the viewers might find their behaviour and romance disturbing, but they are only going to present the truth. She explained, "People are going to watch it and go, 'This isn't allowed. They shouldn't behave that way and put it on film'. But [we're] only talking the truth. Some people have volatile relationships and ours was very volatile."

The 68-year-old, who shares three adult children Aimee, 38, Kelly, 36, and Jack, 35, with the heavy metal singer, noted that she and her husband used to have "legendary fights" at one point in time. She shared, "We would beat the s*** out of each other. It stopped, must be, 20 years ago, but we had a good run."

The talk show host added that she indulged in violence even when she was working as her husband's long-time manager. "I've hit guys in business and it's like...sorry. That's the way I was brought up. I famously hit a promoter - I kneed him in the crotch and then I head butted him," she recalled.

Sharon said that her tryst with violence started in her childhood as her father was "notoriously violent," but her attitude towards aggressive behaviour evolved over time. She explained, "You grow. You grow to a stage where it sickens you. You grow to a stage where it physically makes you sick, but when you're young and, you know, you're fighting the world. It's different."

Sharon had previously said that her musician husband, who revealed his Parkinson's diagnosis last year, tried to kill her once in 1989. The "Black Sabbath" frontman was high on drugs, and according to his wife used to change his behaviour like "night and day."

On that fateful night, Sharon put their three children to sleep, and realised looking at her husband that something was going to happen as he was "very rarely calm." She recalled about the incident, "I had no idea who sat across from me on the sofa but it wasn't my husband...He just says, 'We've come to a decision that you've got to die.' He was calm, very very calm and he lunged across at me."

Sharon's saved her life by hitting the "panic button" on the table which brought on the cops, and the rocker woke up in jail asking the officer, "Why am I here?" She said she considered divorcing Ozzy after the attempt on her life, but ultimately decided to stick with him when she realised she "hated being without him."