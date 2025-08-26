A 23-year-old Ukrainian refugee who escaped Russia's invasion for a safer life in the United States has been stabbed to death in North Carolina, police have confirmed.

Iryna Zarutska, who fled Ukraine in 2022, was killed on Friday night at the East/West Boulevard light rail station in Charlotte. Investigators say she was attacked by a homeless man with a long record of violent crime.

What Happened

Witnesses reported hearing screams shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday, 23 August. Emergency crew rushed to the scene and tried to save Zarutska, but she was pronounced dead from multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr., was arrested nearby minutes later. Officers said he was still carrying a knife believed to have been used in the killing.

The stabbing took place at the East/West Boulevard station in Charlotte, the largest city in North Carolina. The area is usually considered quiet, but police have since cordoned it off as detectives continue gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses.

Who Was Involved

Zarutska's story was tragically familiar among those displaced by war. She had arrived in the US fleeing the conflict in Ukraine, determined to build a life free from fear. Friends described her as hardworking and eager to start over in safety.

Brown, her alleged attacker, has a lengthy criminal record spanning more than a decade, including convictions for robbery and violent offences. Court records show he was released from prison less than a year ago.

Police have charged Brown with first-degree murder. Investigators believe the attack was random, stressing there is no evidence that Zarutska knew him.

Authorities have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding Friday's fatal stabbing, and the investigation is still underway.

For Zarutska, the move to the United States was meant to provide security after the trauma of Russia's invasion. Instead, her life was cut short in a country she hoped would offer safety. Her death has devastated Charlotte's Ukrainian community and fueled concern over how vulnerable refugees can be as they try to rebuild far from home.

How It Unfolded

Witnesses told police Zarutska had just been at the station moments before the attack. Within minutes, Brown was seen nearby and arrested after surveillance footage and eyewitness accounts identified him as the suspect.

Court filings show Brown's repeat arrests stretch back nearly 15 years. Critics say the case underscores long-standing questions about how the US justice system manages offenders who cycle in and out of prison.

Since 2022, more than 380,000 Ukrainians have arrived in the United States through refugee and temporary protection programs, including Uniting for Ukraine and related pathways. While many have found safety, advocacy groups warn resettlement comes with risks — language barriers, housing insecurity and potential exposure to crime.