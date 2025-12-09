A federal judge in New York has ordered the immediate release of all records related to Jeffrey Epstein from the trial of his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, enforcing a congressional directive to make the investigation's findings public.

US District Judge Paul Engelmayer ruled that the Department of Justice (DOJ) must unseal the materials this week, arguing that recent legislation explicitly overrides traditional grand jury secrecy protocols.

The Legal Precedent and Victim Protection

The ruling represents a landmark interpretation of the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Historically, federal courts have vigorously protected the sanctity of grand jury proceedings, citing the need to encourage witness cooperation.

However, Engelmayer concluded that the specific wording of the new law demonstrates a clear legislative intent to pierce that veil.

Simultaneously, the judge mandated strict protective measures. He ordered the DOJ to implement a redaction mechanism to safeguard the privacy of victims, ensuring that evidence identifying survivors is not exposed in the process.

Epstein Victims' Continued Fight to Release the Files

Victims of the late sex offender have for years advocated for the release of the files. Their campaign aims to expose the network of enablers who facilitated the abuse, with a particular focus on identifying Epstein's influential and powerful 'clients' who may have previously discouraged the investigation or acted as accomplices to his trafficking.

Engelmayer specified that the legislation mentions Maxwell and releasing the grand jury evidence that the DOJ currently has.

'The language is strikingly broad,' wrote Engelmayer in his ruling. He noted that the decision by Congress to 'not exclude grand jury materials despite knowledge to their existence while expressly excluding other categories of materials (such as classified information) indicates that the Act covers grand jury materials.'

A Pattern of Judicial Disclosure

Engelmayer's order is similar to that of another federal judge, Rodney Smith, in Florida's District Court. Smith previously ordered the release of grand jury transcripts from an abandoned inquiry into Epstein by state prosecutors from 2005 to 2007.

This coordinated judicial movement suggests a broader institutional reckoning. While Epstein allegedly died by suicide in 2019, his victims have been mentioned in indictments. Some legal experts have suggested that there could be as many as 1,000 victims of Epstein's trafficking.

On 8 December, the DOJ said that a group of Epstein victims had unfairly accused the department of releasing identifying information about victims. The DOJ responded that they would redact names moving forward despite the information having been released to the public before.

House Democrats Release Epstein Island Photos

Prior to the orders by federal judges to release grand jury materials, House Democrats on 3 December released a series of images taken of Epstein's private island. Some of the images included a dentist's chair, a landline phone with the first names of men on speed dial, as well as cartoonish masks of old men, among others.

The photos reportedly depict interiors from both of Epstein's properties, Little St James and Great St James, on the US Virgin Islands. The two islands were later purchased by a developer in 2023, four years after the convicted sex offender died.

Aside from photos, House Democrats and the Republican-led House Oversight Committee also publicised emails related to Epstein. Some emails even mention President Donald Trump by name. This is despite Trump denying involvement or ties to the disgraced financier.

The DOJ currently has until 19 December to release all the files related to the Epstein investigation. However, the DOJ may opt to publicise them sooner to comply with the court's accelerated schedule.