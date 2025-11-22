Pei Chung, the social media personality accused of serial non-payment at New York restaurants, is facing eviction proceedings from her Williamsburg apartment following allegations of significant rent arrears. The housing dispute marks an escalation in the controversies surrounding the influencer, who has drawn scrutiny for her conduct towards local businesses and neighbours alike.

Chung Could Be Evicted From Her Posh Home

Chung, the wannabe food influencer who scams luxury eateries in New York, could be evicted from her apartment as she hasn't paid her monthly rent worth £2,500 ($3,350). Court documents indicate she is in arrears of approximately £31,000 ($40,000).

Building manager Bob Jenny stated that Chung's eviction from the apartment is 'high on our priority list.' They are also reportedly aware of her recent controversies and are involved in active litigation with her

'We are very aware of the situation and have a very active legal case against this Resident,' Jenny added. 'NYPD has been here multiple times . . . with little long-term improvement.'

Former New York Gov Eliot Spitzer, Chung's landlord, expressed frustration regarding the situation.

'Here's the thing that annoys me: I tried to get reservations at some of those restaurants and I couldn't,' he said.

Cops Frequently Visit Problematic Pei Chung in Her Apartment

Residents at the posh apartment in Williamsburg have spoken up. They have cited that it wasn't easy living near the fake NYC food influencer because it comes with 'repeated outbursts, visible signs of conflict, and disorder in the hallway, one neighbour claims to the New York Post.

One resident claimed to have heard her scream outside her own apartment door and alleged that she wrote his name on his door using red lipstick. Police have visited the building at least three times, though officials have declined to share the details.

A different resident corroborated the story about the police visits. They alleged that police officers are actually 'frequent visitors', and the neighbour believed it was because Chung was exhibiting erratic behaviour.

'She's crazy in the head, when I try to say hi to her she doesn't talk to me,' the unnamed neighbour said. 'The cops come pretty much every other week. I do feel bad for her though and I think she just needs help.'

Another resident observed unusual behaviour in Chung. She allegedly refuses to share the elevator with other residents and would immediately jump out whenever someone else enters while she's in it.

Complains also detail an incident where she brought a toolbox down because she wanted to lock the apartment's door, 'so no one can get their packages.'

Others have complained about Chung leaving her trash in the hallway and being too noisy.

Pei Chung A Serial Dine-And-Dash Influencer

Pei Chung is a Vietnamese high-end social media influencer who frequently visited luxury restaurants in Williamsburg, including Francie and Peter Luger, wearing luxury brands like Prada, Louis Vuitton, and Hermes. However, allegedly attempted to pay her bill with photos or blog posts.

At one point, she reportedly hid in the restroom to evade her bill. Chung allegedly offered the manager at Peter Luger sexual favours to pay her check, but she got rejected.

One man also shared his exchange with Chung after they matched on a dating site. The anonymous man was obviously unimpressed and said he wasn't surprised by her recent controversy.

Chung offered to take the man to an expensive dining experience if he would share his knowledge about high-frequency trading with her. She also told him, 'Always be on top and exploit others,' prompting netizens to call her a 'gold digger.'

​