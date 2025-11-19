Pei Chung, the fake food influencer, who has been arrested multiple times for evading her restaurant bills, is in hot water once more. One person, whom she allegedly matched on a dating site, shared their conversation, prompting some netizens to call her a 'gold digger.'

Pei Chung On the Hunt For Knowledge or Money?

Pei Chung, a Taiwanese woman with dual Master of Science and Fine Arts degrees, recently made headlines for dining at high-end restaurants in New York City and not paying her bills in exchange for blog posts. The news reached Reddit, and one person who allegedly matched with her on a dating site shared their encounter and leaked their conversation.

According to ujunker90/, Chung sent him a rose, and since he was bored, he entertained her. She reportedly talked about an 'exclusive place' she knew and offered to take the man there if he would share his knowledge of high-frequency trading with her.

'If you can exchange your knowledge about that I will take you to the place,' Chung's purported message read.

The man didn't share their entire conversation, but it was clear that even if the dating app suggested they were a match, one of them wasn't feeling it. The guy mentioned during their exchange that he doesn't 'view relationships in such a transactional way.'

'Like do not care about others and take whatever you want,' Chung replied.

The guy ended their conversation, telling her he had to sleep. Meanwhile, she told him, 'Always be on top and exploit others. The life will be very easy to go any flow I want to.'

The man who shared the conversation said he found their exchange 'hilarious' and when he heard the news about Chung, he wasn't surprised at all.

'With this news I'm sure she probably had some kind of scam going on, now I'm just left curious how many thirsty dudes fell for whatever it was,' he added.

Netizens React To Chung's Convo With The Guy

The leaked conversation does not look good for Chung. Many felt that she was always after something whenever she associated herself with anyone.

'That Taiwanese Instagram looks like she's a full on gold digger looking for a sugar daddy wtf' one commented.

Another suggested that people should stop calling the likes of Chung influencers because they have nothing to show except for their 'followers with no engagement on any of their content.' 'Grifter is the right term. Always has been,' one suggested.

Pei Chung A 'Serial Dine And Stiffer'

Pei Chung was also mentioned in another Reddit thread, where she was called a 'serial dine and stiffer.' According to the original poster, she goes around Williamsburg orders 'large quantities of food' but refuses to pay.

Chung allegedly visited the restaurant where they worked and ordered a $150 meal. She allegedly tried to pay with photos she took with her 'professional camera' while she was at the eatery for four hours.

The thread also received several reactions, including one that said it was 'wild.' The Reddit user, who claimed to live in the same building as Chung, suggested that she has 'mental issues.'

'She has some clear mental issues idk what specifically but I know the building has had problems with her too. I can 100% see her doing this,' one wrote.

Chung hasn't made any statement about the issue involving her. Her posts are still visible on Instagram, though.