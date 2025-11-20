Social media influencer and food blogger Fahmida has broken her silence about the recent controversies involving her. She released a lengthy statement addressing her issues with Chef Papa and the allegations about the Rover dog who died under her care.

Fahmida Issues A Statement About Chef Papa And Rover Dog Death

The Internet personality took to Instagram to share her side of the story about the issues involving Chef Papa and a dog from Rover. She began her post by acknowledging the different posts about her.

'I stayed quiet because these situations are serious, emotional, and I did not want to speak from emotion,' she wrote.

According to Fahmida, she decided to speak up because 'people have been hurt and confused and I feel I owe everyone some clarity and a sincere apology.'

For Chef Papa, she admitted that it was due to 'miscommunication and a lack of urgency' on her end that 'led to an unfulfilled collaboration.' She also acknowledged that she fell short in fulfilling her responsibilities and that being non-responsive to the restaurant, despite its multiple attempts to reach out to her, was unacceptable.

She apologised for the stress she caused and announced that she was working on being 'more careful and organized' in her future collaborations.

'I was wrong in how I handled that situation, and for that I apologize for Chef Papa,' she continued.

Fahmida also addressed the more serious allegations against her -- that a dog from Rover died under her watch. According to her, the dog was a husky named JC, and she woke up finding him unresponsive.

She reportedly contacted the owner the moment she discovered JC's condition and tried to get him to a veterinary, but 'the owners chose to handle any further testing and veterinary decision themselves.'

There are TikTok posts saying she handed JC back to his owner in a suitcase. According to Fahmida, she 'transported him in the only way I had available at that moment.'

She didn't mean to disrespect JC and his owner, but it was the only way she knew she could transport the canine 'safely and quickly.'

JC's necropsy and toxicology tests reportedly did not find evidence that he was poisoned or abused. She was 'deeply sorry' for JC's family's loss.

According to Fahmida, she couldn't share too many details because 'this matter is now part of a civil lawsuit.' She intends to cooperate with the legal process and clarifies that she has no intention of running away from the issue.

She ended her statement by thanking those who read her statement with 'an open mind and heart'. She also apologised for the pain she caused.

Fahmida's Vs Chef Papa

Chef Papa called out Fahmida for enjoying a complimentary dinner at the restaurant but not leaving a review as they had initially agreed. According to Chef Papa, they had reached out to her multiple times, but she kept ignoring them, so they decided to share the matter on social media.

Following Chef Papa's call-out, Fahmida commented on their post, stating that she didn't leave a review because her experience at the eatery was unsatisfactory. She said that she was being mindful of how her review would affect their business. She also deleted her comment shortly after.

Many were not convinced by Fahmida's statement because she only gave Chef Papa a poor rating after they publicly called her out. Several labelled her a 'scammer,' and the issue led others to dig into her past, leading them to find out about the Rover dog's death.