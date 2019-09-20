Shia LaBeouf wants to make it clear that he and Tom Hardy never had any kind of beef while filming "Lawless." Contrary to rumours, they did not have a feud or a falling out on set and that he didn't knock out the actor.

The "Honey Boy" star dismissed the rumours and called it a "bunch of bull***t." He then explained what really went on with them in his interview with "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans.

"We used to wrestle all the time and [Tom Hardy's] a big f***ing person, especially then. He was getting ready [to play] Bane," LaBeouf said.

The actor then relayed what really caused all those rumours about him having supposedly knocked out Hardy. There has been incessant talk that LaBeouf punched the "Venom" star so hard in one altercation. "Lawless" filmmaker John Hillcoat revealed in a Reddit AMA that the actors had to be restrained.

The "Transformers" star has since confirmed that Hardy got knocked out but he told Evans that their fight had nothing to do with tension or any hatred between them. Instead, it was all rough-housing. LaBeouf said that they "used to f**k with each other all the time."

"...But it just so happened that, this one week, my girlfriend was in town and he runs into the room. The girl I was with at the time was terrified. She covered up and she ran into the kitchen and he picked me up and I didn't have nothing on so now I'm naked on his shoulder. We're in the hallway, we're wrestling around," he continued.

Tom Hardy x Shia LaBeouf naked wrestling story.



That's it. That's the news. The news I didn't know I needed but I feel like a better person knowing it. Damn. Fuck yeeEEEAH pic.twitter.com/KKJXnaLOYD — Laura | peaky SPOILERS (@tpwktracksuit) September 19, 2019

They wrestled until they came close to the stairs. Hardy accidentally took a tumble and he went down. Instead of telling the truth about what happened, Hardy made a joke about it and told everyone for the rest of the shoot that LaBeouf knocked him out.

The incident happened way back in 2012 and despite the rumours, the two actors remained respectful of each other. They even spoke highly of each other in interviews. Hardy even commended LaBeouf for having the skill to turn a fantasy into reality in his role in "Transformers." Hardy said the actor made him believe the robots are there when in fact they aren't.