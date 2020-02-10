Luke Perry was noticeably absent from the 2020 Oscars "In Memoriam" tribute to the Hollywood stars who died in 2019, and netizens are not taking it lightly.

The "Riverdale" actor died in March at the age of 52 from a stroke. He was best known for his role as Dylan McKay on "Beverly Hills 90210," and played Archie's dad in the Netflix series "Riverdale" prior to his death.

His other notable works included "The Fifth Element" with Bruce Willis, and he was in "Buffy the Vampire Slayer." Perry's death came as a surprise to the entertainment industry. But apparently, he was not memorable enough to be included at the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment. Naturally, netizens found it unbelievable. One fan even called in "disrespectful."

Perry's snub was even more surprising given that he appeared in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood" movie. One fan even pointed out that the film received ten nominations at the Oscars and Brad Pitt took home the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his role in the movie.

"I usually don't tweet but I find it unbelievable that Luke Perry wasn't remembered in the actors that died this year at the Oscars. #Riplukeperry @Oscars2020," another fan tweeted.

Meanwhile, another fan asked netizens to remember Perry in their own way since he did not make it to the Oscars "In Memoriam" segment.

Aside from Perry, there were other obvious "In Memoriam" snubs too. They include Jan-Michael Vincent ("Going Home"), Michael J. Pollard ("1968's "Bonnie & Clyde"), Tim Conway ("Don Knotts"), Cameron Boyce (Disney's "The Descendants," "Grown Ups"), and Sid Haig ("Halloween").

"American Graffiti" and "Star Wars" producer Gary Kurtz and broadway legend Carol Channing were also snubbed. According to Deadline, "Singin' in the Rain" director Stanley Donen was included on Sunday's tribute after he was left out of the 2019 "In Memoriam."

The 2020 Oscars "In Memoriam" segment saw the likes of Kobe Bryant, Kirk Douglas ("Spartacus") and more given tribute. Billie Eilish and Finneas sang their version of "Yesterday" as the honour reel played out.

Perry may have been snubbed at the 2020 Oscars "In Memoriam" but at least he was honoured at the recent SAG Awards in January. He was also included during the "In Memoriam" segment at the 2019 Emmy Awards in September.