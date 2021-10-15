Brothers David and Samuel Rogers were sentenced to prison during a court hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on Thursday for the murder of their younger sibling Thomas Rogers, whose death was captured on CCTV.

Judge Melbourne Inman QC sentenced David, 33, to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 18 years for carrying out the murder. Samuel, 30, was given nine years for manslaughter, but he would have to serve two-thirds of his term to be considered for parole.

"You are brothers and the victim was your younger brother. Thomas was only 26 years of age when he was killed, with much of his life before him," Judge Inman said. She pointed out the fact that they were both armed with large knives and the intent to attack was there since David had "traveled a considerable distance" from Birmingham to Mansfield to commit the crime.

It is said the killing, which took place last year on Aug. 22, happened following a family feud and a day after windows were smashed at Samuel's Nottinghamshire home. David had initially told the court that he was not around during his younger brother's murder. However, CCTV footage from a care home, which was played in court, captured the moment he plunged the knife into his sibling's chest.

It showed the 26-year old sitting on the passenger's seat inside his Vauxhall Astra when a grey car stopped in front of him and his brothers came out with another man. David then stabbed his chest through an open window while Samuel filmed the attack.

The men then took a sledgehammer to Thomas' car before they escaped to Northumbria. David stayed at a hotel where he left a suicide note saying sorry for what he had done to his "baby brother." Paramedics arrived at the scene of the crime and saw Thomas collapsed on the street. He ultimately died in the hospital.

According to The Sun, David had sent his sibling threatening messages in the hours leading up to the murder. He had told him, "Bro come on ive come from Newcastle to get ya" and "your a waste man, I'm gunna kill you right".

Detective Inspector Stuart Mobberley, from West Midlands Police, said it only took 30 seconds and one knife to kill Thomas. He noted, "A mother has lost not just one, but three sons as a result of this heinous crime." Meanwhile, the grieving mother, who watched the court trial online, shared her heartache, devastation, and wished that she could turn back the clock. She said, "In the blink of an eye I have lost all three of my sons. My whole life has been shattered into pieces and no one can fix it for me."