Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson are reportedly officially on board for the "Lucifer" renewal sans confirmation from Tom Ellis about his return in Season 6 as the titular character.

According to TV Line, the showrunners have signed a deal with Netflix, guaranteeing that they will remain at the helm of the series. News about their agreement paves the way for an official renewal of the show at the streaming giant.

However, there is no news yet if Ellis will be reprising his role as the titular devil. He reportedly still does not have a deal with the streaming giant to return for "Lucifer" Season 6. Negotiations with the Welsh actor and Warner Bros. TV are ongoing, and both parties are expected to share some good news.

News about a potential "Lucifer" Season 6 on Netflix came last month, stating that the streaming giant and Warner Bros. TV were in the middle of negotiations. At the time, Henderson and Modrovich have not yet received the renewal notice.

It is not known if the other cast members in the series have been asked to return as well. But most of the major characters expressed interest to see a renewal. D.B. Woodside, who plays the angel Amenadiel, shared that he initially thought that the show would go on for Season 6.

Likewise, Lauren German, who plays Detective Chloe Decker, showed interest in returning for "Lucifer" Season 6 when she encouraged fans to ask Netflix to renew the series. But, she also assured fans that they would not be disappointed if the show ends with Season 5. Modrovich, on the other hand, expressed her sadness after Netflix previously announced that Season 5 would be the final season.

Meanwhile, as fans await updates about "Lucifer" Season 6, the writers have revealed the title for "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15. The fans guessed the title as "Is This Really How It's Going To End?!"

Yup! You guessed it ðŸ‘ðŸ¼ #Lucifer 515 is having a special guest director that some of you may recognize ðŸ˜ˆ pic.twitter.com/GmVoF90Cim — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) February 27, 2020

Modrovich will direct "Lucifer" Season 5 Episode 15 from a story by Jason Ning. Fans already have a hunch that the story will be a heartbreaking one, with most believing that it has something to do with Lucifer and Chloe.