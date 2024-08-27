A former computer executive claims his ex-company wrongfully terminated his employment after he was caught urinating in the lobby of a Times Square hotel following a business meeting. The executive, who suffers from serious bladder issues, insists that the incident was a result of his medical condition.

Richard Becker, a former Lenovo salesman, has filed a $1.5 million lawsuit against his former employer, claiming he was wrongfully terminated after urinating in the vestibule of the Westin New York hotel. Becker argues that he could not return to his room and had no other option.

Becker, 66, stated that he had used the restroom five times during the business dinner but could not hold it during the walk back to the hotel due to his bladder condition. As a result, he was forced to urinate in public on the Westin hotel floor.

Becker Alleges Disability Discrimination

Becker's actions were not discreet enough, and he was caught urinating by a fellow Lenovo employee. The employee reported the incident to company management, which Becker alleges was motivated by malice.

Four days after the incident, Becker was terminated without notice or severance pay despite the company being aware of his ongoing bladder issues. In a Friday lawsuit filed in Manhattan Supreme Court, Becker accused Lenovo of discriminating against disability.

"With knowledge of Becker's bladder condition (a disability under the law), Lenovo summarily terminated Becker because he suffers from that condition, following an incident that had no impact on Becker's job performance or Lenovo's business," the lawsuit reads.

Becker describes himself as a seasoned computer sales professional with a successful track record. Since joining Lenovo in 2022, he has excelled as a global account sales executive, achieving significant business growth and receiving accolades, including a trip to Costa Rica.

Becker, who has been living with a chronic medical condition that causes frequent urination since 2016, regularly seeks treatment from a urologist. In his lawsuit, the former Lenovo employee alleges that his co-workers were aware of his condition and they "poked fun at him for how frequently he needed to use the bathroom."

Bladder Condition At Center Of Lawsuit

Becker claims that during a work trip in February, his bladder condition forced him to urinate in the deserted vestibule of the Times Square Westin hotel, located on a different floor than the lobby. The incident occurred after he and his colleagues had walked twelve blocks from a restaurant.

Becker states that in that moment, feeling embarrassed, panicked, and faced with an urgent situation, he had no other option but to urinate discreetly on the ground behind a column in the vestibule. He claims not to have seen anyone at the time.

However, a Lenovo vice president witnessed the incident and immediately reported it to the company's human resources department. The lawsuit alleges that Becker was terminated four days later without being allowed to explain his side of the story.

A Westin employee told The Post that there is no area in the hotel known as "the vestibule" and that the only public spaces with columns are the first-floor entrance and the concierge desk on the second floor. The employee also noted that the lobby has restrooms.

Becker's lawsuit alleges that Lenovo was aware of his bladder condition, which he attributes to a disability. He argues that this condition is less severe than other incidents of misconduct within the company, such as the infamous 2021 event where drunk Lenovo salespeople placed a colleague inside a toy vending machine.

