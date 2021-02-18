'Sisyphus: The Myth' stars Park Shin Hye, Cho Seung Woo trusted and relied on each other throughout the filming process which could explain why they have such great on-screen chemistry.

The actress revealed that her co-star was there to guide her through some of the difficult scenes. She said there were times when she got so overwhelmed and he was there to motivate her.

"While filming there were times where I would get overwhelmed even though it was clearly my job to see it through. However, whenever that would happen, he would be there. There's things that happen out of trust when you rely on each other," Soompi quoted Park Shin Hye as saying in an interview about the series.

She admitted that she would even "wait for him" whenever he is not on set and she is in one of those moments. She pointed out that she acted differently when they filmed separately compared to when they filmed together.

Cho Seung Woo also credited his "Sisyphus: The Myth" co-star for her kindness and thoughtfulness. She was there to guide him when he came on the set as she was there two months ahead of him. He called Park Shin Hye the other "boss on set" aside from director Jin Hyuk.

"She brought everyone together and looked after the staff and other actors, so even before seeing her as an actress I saw her as a really great person. When you look into the other person's eyes you can tell whether or not they're 100 percent sincere about what they're doing," he recalled as he expressed his admiration for the actress.

"When I saw her pouring her soul into every single scene and drawing upon and expressing those emotions, I thought she was amazing," he said.

"Sisyphus: The Myth" is a fantasy series that shows the present and future South Korea coexisting. Cho Seung Woo stars as Han Tae Sool, a genius engineer who embarks on a mission to uncover the truth behind his brother's death. Park Shin Hye plays Kang Seo-hae, an elite warrior from the future who travels back in time to help him and together they try to save the world. The pilot episode premiered on Feb. 17 and is available to stream on Netflix.