On Monday, Snapchat confirmed that users would start receiving their annual Recaps, offering them a retrospective look at 2025.

This brief, tailored video compiles the most memorable moments from a user's Snaps, Stories, and Chats, illustrating how they connected and communicated across the year.

Getting Your 2025 Snapchat Recap

The Snapchat Recap 2025 began rolling out to users on Monday, 15 December, though access may not be immediate for everyone. Follow these steps to check if your summary is ready:

Launch the Snapchat application on your device.

From the camera screen, select 'Memories.'

The 'Your 2025 Snapchat Recap' video should appear right at the top of this section for viewing.

This release follows a strong trend, with platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Duolingo already launching annual summaries.

The Data Behind the Year: Snap's 2025 User Statistics

In addition to the annual Recaps, Snapchat also published data detailing how people engaged with the social media platform throughout the last year.

Highlighting that phone calls are still widely used, the firm reported that users spent an average of nearly 1.7 billion minutes talking daily—an increase of nearly 30% compared to the previous year. Furthermore, those using the app in the US recorded and sent more than five billion voice notes, marking an uplift of almost 10% from the year before.

Snapchat Recap 2025 is here, and this year proved how much staying close matters.



Real talking is back with voice and video calls on the rise, Snapchatters kept group chats buzzing, and the 6/7 Bitmoji sticker was a record breaker.



Here’s to the moments that made this year… pic.twitter.com/FiJf2jKlGb — Snap Inc. (@Snap) December 15, 2025

Connecting through group chats remains extremely popular on Snapchat; the number of users sending messages in them rose by over 5% in 2025, with some users dispatching more than 8,880 messages to their most active group chat this year alone.

The platform further disclosed a significant increase in Chat Reactions this year, with a 44% rise, and noted that the heart symbol was the most used emoji. In a separate finding, three million additional people communicated by using stickers throughout the year.

Recap Arrives Amidst Storage Backlash

Snap's 2025 Recap comes out amid user frustration, following the company's decision to begin charging for storage next year, prompting some calls for a boycott and urging a reversal of the plan.

Snapchat watching you use 26.1GB of a 5GB limit, then charging rent for your own memories. pic.twitter.com/kgmY8prSzC — Dee 🌹 (@DeeWaynee94) December 14, 2025

This controversy stems from an announcement Snapchat made in September, stating that access to the free 'Memories' storage feature would soon be capped at 5GB. If a user's saved media exceeds this threshold, they will be required to sign up for one of the platform's recently introduced paid Memories Storage plans.

Managing Your Memories: A Look at the New Storage Plans

$SNAP is gonna print money with this 👀 pic.twitter.com/NRXZCESG1v — Aria Radnia (@QualityInvest5) December 13, 2025

Meanwhile, those subscribed to Snapchat+ will receive up to 250GB included in their $3.99 (£2.98) monthly fee, and the higher-tier Snapchat Platinum members are allocated 5TB within their $15.99 (£11.96) monthly plan.

Your Year in Review: Reflecting on Snaps and Storage

Whether you are enjoying your personal highlights reel or debating the new storage costs, the 2025 Recap provides a clear snapshot of your year. It offers a moment to reflect on your genuine interactions before you need to decide how to manage your valuable stored memories going forward. Make sure you claim your annual summary before it disappears, and consider your next move regarding your accumulated Snaps.