Global online forum Reddit has launched a legal challenge against Australia's controversial new law banning children under 16 from holding accounts on major social media platforms.

The California-based company filed its case in the High Court on Friday, escalating a fight that could have major implications for how governments regulate the digital lives of young people.

Fresh Court Battle Over Youth Social Media Crackdown

Reddit's lawsuit follows a similar challenge lodged last month by Sydney-based advocacy group Digital Freedom Project. Both argue that the Social Media Minimum Age law is unconstitutional because it breaches Australia's implied freedom of political communication.

The legislation, which came into force this week, is the first of its kind anywhere in the world and forces platforms to take 'reasonable steps' to remove under-16s from their services.

Privacy Fears and Free Speech Concerns

In a statement, Reddit said it shared the government's desire to protect children but warned the law could backfire. The company argued the rules risk forcing intrusive and insecure age checks on adults as well as minors.

It also said teenagers would be cut off from age-appropriate online communities, including political discussions that help shape civic awareness. Reddit further criticised what it described as a confusing patchwork of which platforms are included and which are not.

Government Vows to Stand Firm

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's government declined to address the substance of the legal challenge, insisting the matter is now before the courts.

A spokesperson said the government was on the side of Australian parents and children, not social media companies. The statement added that protecting young Australians from online harm remains a firm priority.

Millions At Stake for Tech Giants

Under the new regime, Reddit and other platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, X, YouTube and Twitch face fines of up to 49.5 million Australian dollars (£24.676m) if they fail to comply. The eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant, has already issued compulsory information notices to 10 platforms, demanding details on how many underage accounts have been shut down since the law took effect.

Grant previously predicted some companies might wait for their first warning or fine before heading to court. Her office plans to send compliance notices every six months to track enforcement.

Despite launching legal action, Reddit said it will comply with the law for now and continue engaging with the regulator.

Teens Seek New Online Hangouts

As major platforms crack down, Australian teenagers are turning to smaller apps. Downloads of Yope, a private photo-sharing app, jumped by more than 250 per cent this week, according to mobile analytics firm Apptopia.

Another app, Lemon8, owned by TikTok parent ByteDance, also saw a sharp surge in downloads.

Experts warn policing age limits across a fast-changing digital landscape could become a game of Whack-a-Mole, with young users constantly migrating to new platforms. Still, officials believe a fragmented online environment may be less appealing to children worried about missing out with friends.

What Reddit Wants from the Court

Court documents show Reddit is asking the High Court to declare the law invalid. As an alternative, it wants judges to block the government from listing Reddit as an age-restricted platform at all.