"Sons of the Forest" is expected to be one of the biggest releases for 2023 considering the popularity of its predecessor "The Forest," which is described as one of the best horror survival games. The upcoming game was developed and published by Endnight Games. While the developer has been tight-lipped about the title's details but here's what we know so far.

'Sons of the Forest' release date

The "Sons of the Forest" release date is set on February 23, 2023. The company earlier announced two previous release dates for the game in 2022- one in May and one in October – but announced on August 31 that it has postponed the game's launch for the third time.

Endnight Games explained that it will take "time to complete the polish we feel is needed." It was also in this announcement that the developer revealed its February 23 release date.

'Sons of the Forest' platforms

Developer Endnight confirmed that "Sons of the Forest" will be released on PC and will cost $30. However, fans are still hopeful that the title will also be released for other gaming platforms as a studio reportedly hinted that "we would love to come to console in the future," according to GamesRadar.

After all, "The Forest" was also initially launched for PC on April 30, 2018, but was eventually released for the PlayStation 4 on November 6, 2018. Fans are likewise hoping that Endnight will also do the same for "Sons of the Forest" and later release the sequel for the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

'Sons of the Forest' story

There were two endings featured in "The Forest" but the "Sons of the Forest" will follow the ending where Timmy is seen trying to suppress his mutation as he investigates "Site 2." Players will be sent to the island to find a missing billionaire but will soon find themselves trapped in a cannibal-infested nightmare and will have to do everything they can to survive.

'Sons of the Forest' map

The upcoming game's map will be around four times larger than the playable area in "The Forest" and is based on the Site 2 map players might have seen at the previous game's ending. It will also be set in a Pacific Northwest-style environment but developers introduced dynamic seasons in the new game.

This dynamic season feature will impact not only the visual design of the land but also on players' survival strategy. For instance, food sources will vary between summer and winter while the behavior of enemies will be affected by the elements to a certain extent.