Sophie, Countess of Wessex is continuing her volunteering work amid the coronavirus pandemic. Queen Elizabeth II's youngest daughter-in-law has been pictured packing food and prescription parcels for the vulnerable. The 55-year-old royal joined the Saints Foundation to help out with their charity work.

The royal mother-of-two teamed up with Southampton FC's charity Saint Foundation and was seen delivering prescription parcels to local residents. The charity foundation took to Twitter on Thursday and shared a video of Sophie, Countess of Wessex volunteering with them.

We were delighted to be joined by HRH The Countess of Wessex this week, who volunteered with us at @FareShareUK and on our Prescription Delivery Service.



A real privilege to show The @RoyalFamily how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton. ðŸ˜‡#SaintsFoundation pic.twitter.com/rrv87evpVt June 11, 2020

"We were delighted to be joined by HRH The Countess of Wessex this week, who volunteered with us at @FairShareUk and on our Prescription Delivery Service. A real privilege to show The Royal Family how we are transforming lives in and around Southampton," Saints Foundation tweeted.

Sophie is seen helping deliver prescription parcels as well as surplus food with FareShare UK. The organisation makes sure good quality food is redistributed to charities across the United Kingdom.

Royal fans were delighted by Sophie's efforts in volunteering. A fan tweeted on the Saint Foundation's tweet: "Lovely and kind Countess of Wessex." Another user one wrote: "Superb isn't she? Love seeing her push that trolley."

Sophie is currently isolating with her husband, Prince Edward, and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn at their Bagshot Park home.

In April, she got on a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance, for whom she is a patron. Sophie thanked the crew who have been redeployed to help their NHS colleagues working on the frontline of the pandemic. The royal got on the call from the kitchen of her royal residence.

The couple's home at Bagshot Park is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when the social distancing measures are eventually lifted.