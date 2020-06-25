Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, has undoubtedly been the most active royal since lockdown measures in the United Kingdom imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. She has made more working visits than any other British royal including her husband Prince Edward and has remained active in her virtual appearances as well.

In the latest, Sophie Wessex made a surprise appearance on a video call with one of her royal patronages, and received the best reaction from the surprised ambassadors of the charity.

The Scar Free Foundation hosted its virtual ambassador event last week but had no clue that their patron was waiting to join their online chat. The Countess, who has been the patron of the medical research charity since 2003, received surprised looks and loving reactions from the ambassador when she crashed the video call.

One of the ambassadors said: "Hello Your Royal Highness, it's not really a sentence I get to say very often!"

The organisation shared the video of Sophie's surprise appearance on its Twitter account with the caption: "Last week we held our virtual ambassador event and, unbeknownst to our ambassadors, our very special guest HRH The Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily dropped in...."

Last week we held our virtual ambassador event and, unbeknownst to our ambassadors, our very special guest HRH The Countess of Wessex @RoyalFamily dropped in....



Sign up to our newsletter here to receive regular updatesâž¡ï¸https://t.co/qqBFPGm16P pic.twitter.com/sEnwGUc7Wy — Scar Free Foundation (@scarfreeworld) June 19, 2020

During the chat which she joined from her Bagshot Park home in Surrey, Sophie spoke to the ambassadors about their experiences during the coronavirus lockdown. The 55-year-old said: "This whole situation has pulled the rug from underneath everybody's feet. It's just actually really nice hearing people's personal stories about what's happening in their lives, what's going on, different perspectives. Thank you everybody, thank you for your time and I'll see you again soon."

The Scar Free Foundation, chaired by Professor Sir Bruce Keogh (former National Medical Director of NHS England), is a medical research charity with a 15-year track record of raising and investing funds in wound healing, burns, and cleft research. Its mission is to achieve scar free healing within a generation and transform the lives of those affected by disfiguring conditions. Founded in 1999 as the Healing Foundation, it has supported over 20 million pounds of life-changing research into wound healing and reconstructive surgery.