England expected South Africa to bring a highly physical game into the final of the Rugby World Cup 2019. However, their preparations were futile as the Springboks broke English hearts by using power rugby to claim their third Rugby World Cup title at the International Stadium Yokohama on Saturday.

England never stood a chance as South Africa dominated the match, which ended with a 32-12 scoreline. South African fly-half Handre Pollard was the star of the show after scoring twenty-two points. Wingers Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe contributed second-half tries to make sure that England's night was crushed.

Eddie Jones's men were 12-6 down at the half after being battered in the scrum. Handling errors didn't help their cause either. England captain Owen Farrell tried hard to lift his men up but despite four penalties, he could only do so much.

South African captain Siya Kolisi is the first black man to captain the Springboks and this trophy will surely be a memorable one for the entire nation. The 28-year-old flanker has spoken up about his desire to inspire kids in South Africa.

In a post-match interview shared by the BBC, Kolisi said, "Growing up, I never dreamed of a day like this at all. When I was a kid all I was thinking about was getting my next meal."

South Africa is currently suffering an economic crisis with unemployment reaching a troubling 29%. Kolisi revealed how coach Rassie Erasmus emphasised the importance of winning the Rugby World Cup to lift the spirits of the entire South African nation.

"We have so many problems in our country but a team like this, from different backgrounds, achieved our goal," he added. Kolisi also spoke about how the multi-racial Springboks were able to work together despite obvious differences.

Coach Erasmus also took the opportunity to speak up about his desire to inspire South Africans. "Rugby shouldn't be something that creates pressure on you, it brings hope. Hope is when you play well and people watch you on Saturday, have a nice barbecue and watch the game and feel good after," he said.