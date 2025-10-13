A deadly shooting at a popular South Carolina bar has left four people dead and at least 20 others injured, reigniting fears in a community that has faced violence at the same location before. The attack unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning at Willie's Bar and Grill on St Helena Island, a well-known establishment serving Gullah-inspired cuisine.

Authorities have confirmed that the shooting is under investigation as officials work to determine whether it was a targeted attack or a random act of violence.

Gunfire Erupts at Crowded Bar

Hundreds of people had gathered at Willie's Bar and Grill when chaos erupted shortly after midnight. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, gunfire broke out inside the bar, sending terrified patrons fleeing to nearby businesses for safety. When first responders arrived, they discovered several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, with four pronounced dead at the scene.

@melanie_got_the_news County Sheriff's Office posted on X: "Shortly before 1 a.m. in the early morning of October 12, 2025, the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Communications Center received multiple reports of a sh**ting that occurred at Willie's Bar and Grill, 7 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., on St. Helena. Upon arriving at the scene deputies made contact with a large crowd of people, several of which were suffering from gunshot wounds. It was learned that hundreds of people were at the location when the sh**ting occurred. Multiple victims and witnesses ran to the nearby businesses and properties seeking shelter from the gun sh*ts!! #williesbarandgrill #sthelenaisland #massshooting #viral #foryoupage ♬ original sound - 𝓞𝓶𝓰_𝓘𝓽𝔃_𝓜𝓮𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓮

At least 20 others sustained injuries, including four in critical condition who were transported to local hospitals for emergency treatment. Witnesses described scenes of confusion and panic as people scrambled to escape the gunfire. Local resident Robert Adams told the Island Packet newspaper that he heard automatic gunfire that sounded 'like a machine gun'.

Police Investigate Possible Motive

Officials have yet to confirm a motive or identify any suspects involved in the incident. A spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said investigators are working to piece together evidence and determine whether the shooting was random or deliberate. For now, authorities have not released any names of victims or potential persons of interest.

The sheriff's office has urged anyone with information to come forward, as the local community struggles to process the scale of the tragedy. Officers have maintained a visible presence around the area as they continue to collect forensic evidence. The investigation remains active, and officials have warned against spreading unverified details on social media.

Community Reeling from Repeat Violence

This is not the first time the bar has been the site of gun violence. In 2022, when it was known as the Island Grill, two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a separate incident. That history has intensified concern among residents who fear a recurring pattern of violence at the venue.

Willie's Bar and Grill, known for its Gullah-inspired menu and cultural focus, has not issued an official statement about the tragedy. The bar's website highlights its mission to share the 'heartwarming spirit of the Gullah Geechee culture', honouring the heritage of descendants of enslaved Africans who lived along the south-eastern US coast. As of 13 October 2025, the establishment remains closed while the investigation continues.

Local Leaders Respond to Tragedy

Political figures from across South Carolina have expressed grief over the shooting. Republican Representative Nancy Mace wrote on X that she was 'completely heartbroken' to learn of the tragedy, offering condolences to the victims and their families. 'Our prayers are with everyone impacted by this horrific act of violence,' she added.

Democratic Congressman James Clyburn also released a statement on X, describing the event as a 'senseless tragedy'. Both leaders called for unity and support for the affected community as authorities seek answers. The messages reflect a shared frustration over repeated acts of violence in venues meant for leisure and social gathering.

A Community Searching for Answers

Residents of St Helena Island have been left shaken by the incident. The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office continues to appeal for witnesses as they reconstruct the timeline of events leading to the deadly attack. Officials have not disclosed whether any arrests have been made.