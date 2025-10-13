The 2025 Bank of America Chicago Marathon lit up the streets on Sunday, October 12, with record-breaking triumphs and unforgettable moments.

American runner Conner Mantz, 28, made history by smashing a 23-year-old national record, clocking an incredible 2:04:43 to finish fourth overall, a performance hailed as a defining moment for U.S. distance running.

A native of Logan, Utah, Mantz is a former BYU standout and two-time NCAA cross-country champion known for his disciplined training and relentless racing style.

On the women's side, Ethiopia's Hawi Feysa stole the spotlight, storming to her first major marathon win on American soil with a stunning 2:14:56, a personal best that sent shockwaves through the global running community.

With thousands of runners from around the world pounding the Chicago streets, the race once again proved why it stands among the planet's premier marathons, a perfect blend of elite excellence and unbridled human spirit.

Conner Mantz Breaks Longstanding American Record

Conner Mantz's achievement is a significant milestone in American distance running. By clocking 2:04:43, he surpassed Khalid Khannouchi's previous record of 2:05:38, set in 2002. Mantz's time is the fastest ever by an American marathoner, marking a new era in US marathon history.

Despite finishing behind Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo, who won the men's race in 2:02:23, Mantz's performance has been lauded as a testament to his dedication and strategic pacing.

Other top American finishers included Gabe Grunewald and Sam Chelanga, who also posted impressive times, signalling a resurgence of US competitiveness in international marathons.

Hawi Feysa's Breakthrough Victory

In the women's race, Hawi Feysa secured victory with a time of 2:14:56, improving her personal best by over two minutes. This win not only marks her first major marathon victory in the United States but also positions her as a formidable contender in future international competitions.

Feysa's performance has drawn attention for her consistent pacing and strategic race execution. Runners-up Megertu Alemu and Magdalena Shauri also recorded strong finishes, underlining the depth of talent in the women's division this year.

Record-Breaking Performances in Both Divisions

The 2025 Chicago Marathon was characterised by exceptional performances across both divisions. Jacob Kiplimo's victory in the men's race, with a time of 2:02:23, was the second-fastest in the event's history.

In the wheelchair division, Marcel Hug of Switzerland and Susannah Scaroni of the United States secured victories in their respective categories, further highlighting the event's inclusivity and competitive spirit. Participants faced mostly favourable weather conditions, with mild temperatures and low wind, which contributed to the fast times posted across the board.

Community Engagement and Event Highlights

The marathon attracted over 50,000 participants from more than 100 countries, underscoring its status as a premier global sporting event.

The accompanying Abbott Health & Fitness Expo, held at McCormick Place, provided participants and spectators with opportunities to engage with the latest in sports technology and wellness products.

The event's success was also marked by its positive impact on local businesses and the city's economy. Charitable fundraising remained a key focus, with runners raising significant contributions for causes ranging from health research to community development.

As the marathon concluded, discussions among participants, analysts, and fans centred on the standout performances, particularly in the women's race.

Feysa's victory has sparked conversations about the evolving dynamics in women's marathon racing and the emergence of new talent on the international stage.

The 2025 Chicago Marathon has set a high standard for future events, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic achievement and the global appeal of the sport.