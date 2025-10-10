Adva Lavie, a 27-year-old Israeli OnlyFans model and former Penthouse 'Pet of the Month', is wanted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) for a string of residential burglaries across California. The Israeli OnlyFans model, also known by her aliases Mia Ventura, Shoshana, and Shana, allegedly posed as a girlfriend or companion to wealthy men before stealing from them. The crimes reportedly took place in Malibu, Beverly Hills, and Calabasas between 2024 and 2025.

Authorities said Lavie used social media and dating apps to contact her targets. Once she gained their trust, she allegedly took advantage of their hospitality and escaped with valuables. Investigators believe she committed several burglaries while hiding under multiple identities.

Top Israeli OnlyFans Model Wanted for Robbery

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released an official statement on Thursday, 9 October 2025, identifying Adva Lavie as the main suspect in a series of luxury home burglaries. The department described her as five-foot-seven, weighing around 104 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was said to drive a black Porsche SUV and a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

The LASD said, 'Suspect Lavie has been involved in a series of residential burglaries throughout LA County, targeting older men and posing as a girlfriend or companion on social media dating platforms and applications.'

Detectives said her use of expensive cars may have helped her gain the confidence of her victims. Many were reportedly affluent men who lived in exclusive areas of Los Angeles County.

Adva Lavie Allegedly Robbed Old Men, Adult Stars and Podcasters

According to investigators, Lavie's victims included older men, adult entertainers, and podcasters. She allegedly entered their homes or hotel rooms after pretending to be romantically interested. After building trust, she reportedly stole jewellery, credit cards, and cash.

Michael Sartain, host of the Access Vegas podcast, accused her of stealing from his guests during a 2024 taping. He said: 'She got up at the 45-minute mark, and she was gone for 45 minutes and just went through everyone's bag.'

Adult film performer Eden Lynn confirmed her cards were charged under the alias 'Mia Ventura'. She explained: 'I got in contact with the salon and the stylist she booked with, and they gave me the name it was put under.'

Another adult actor, Codey Steele, claimed Lavie also stole from colleagues while they were in France. Various reports revealed that her alleged victims extended beyond wealthy men to include adult industry figures and social media personalities.

Facts About Adva Lavie

Lavie, born in Israel, served two years in the Israel Defense Forces before becoming a flight attendant. After losing her job during the COVID-19 pandemic, she pursued modelling and online content creation.

She joined HoneyDrip.com in 2022, later featuring as Penthouse's 'Pet of the Month' in July 2023. In a HoneyDrip statement, she described herself as a creative artist who wanted to feel empowered and free.

Her Instagram account under the alias 'Mia Ventura' gained more than 500,000 followers, where she often posted travel photos and professional shoots.

When contacted by The Daily Mail on 9 October 2025, Lavie denied all accusations, saying she was being framed. She said: 'I think when you probably hang out with someone really powerful and someone really connected, if you piss them off, it's problematic because they can really f*** you over.'

LA County Sheriff's Department Asks for Public's Help

The LASD's Malibu/Lost Hills Station issued a public appeal for help in locating Lavie and any other victims. Officials asked anyone with information to contact Detective Lopez at (818) 878-1808 or Detective Marsh at (818) 374-9500.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can reach Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477) or use the 'P3 Tips' mobile app. Authorities reminded residents to stay alert when meeting people online who display lavish lifestyles.

As of writing, Adva Lavie remains at large while investigators continue gathering evidence and pursuing new leads in what has become one of LA County's most high-profile fraud and burglary cases involving an online model.