The internet has once again blurred the line between truth and fabrication after AI videos of Jake Paul 'coming out as gay' flooded social media platforms. The clips, made using OpenAI's new text-to-video generator, Sora 2, fooled thousands of viewers and reignited debate about deepfakes and online authenticity.

OpenAI's recent launch of its text-to-video AI generator, Sora 2, introduced a new level of realism to synthetic media. The app, built around a TikTok-style format, encourages users to take part in AI-generated videos using a 'cameo' system that scans their likeness. According to OpenAI, participants can 'drop themselves straight into any Sora scene with remarkable fidelity' after a short verification process.

This approach immediately led to a flood of AI-generated videos across online platforms. Among the participants was internet personality Jake Paul, who has a history of leaning into controversy. Within days, users began sharing deepfake videos of Paul, including scenes depicting him giving makeup tutorials and 'coming out' as gay.

From UFC Rivalries to AI Controversy

The viral trend appears to have stemmed from a previous deepfake clip showing Paul kissing his upcoming UFC opponent, Gervonta Davis. The footage, though obviously fabricated, circulated widely, prompting users to create follow-up clips that pushed the joke further.

Paul responded with humour, jokingly saying that 'this AI is getting out of hand' but later joining in on the trend himself, posting a TikTok video in which he exaggeratedly acted camp, seemingly mocking the deepfakes.

His girlfriend, Dutch speed skater Jutta Leerdam, was far less amused. 'I don't like it, it's not funny,' she said in one of Paul's videos, expressing concern that many viewers actually believed the AI-generated clips were real.

The Issue with AI 'Slop'

The controversy surrounding Paul is only one example of the wider problem linked to Sora 2's rapid popularity. Many online users have described the current wave of AI-generated clips as 'slop', a term used to describe low-quality, mass-produced synthetic content flooding feeds. Critics argue that this kind of material not only spreads misinformation but also trivialises serious issues like identity and consent.

Zelda Williams, daughter of the late actor Robin Williams, has publicly condemned such use of AI. She recently posted on Instagram urging people to stop sending her AI-generated clips of her father. Williams wrote that AI was 'badly recycling and regurgitating the past', calling the trend a grotesque imitation of human creativity.

Concerns Over Privacy and Consent

While some users, such as Paul, knowingly opt into Sora's cameo feature, others have found their likeness used without consent. Journalist Taylor Lorenz revealed that her 'psychotic stalker' had generated AI videos of her using Sora, calling the experience frightening. Her statement raised questions about the app's verification system and how securely it handles user likenesses.

The unauthorised use of copyrighted material has also become a growing concern. Users have reportedly created countless clips featuring characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and South Park, prompting OpenAI to enforce stricter content guardrails. These restrictions, however, have led some users to complain that the app is now 'completely boring and useless'.

Jake Paul's Reaction and the Future of AI Content

Despite the confusion, Jake Paul has so far been supportive of the AI content creation. In a video posted on Wednesday, he said, 'I've had it with the AI stuff. It's affecting my relationships and businesses.' As he spoke, he half-jokingly applied foundation to his face; another nod to the viral clips that had misrepresented him.

The saga surrounding Paul highlights how far AI-generated content has come and how easily it can distort public perception. With Sora 2 continuing to dominate social media, the boundary between entertainment and deception grows ever thinner.

Jake Paul may not have come out as gay, but the internet's appetite for AI-fuelled confusion shows no sign of slowing down.