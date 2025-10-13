A TikTok food influencer known by the handle Glamorama has deleted almost all her videos after a public dispute with an Arizona bakery went viral, leaving just one post visible on her page. The creator, real name Aurora Griffo, is best known for her glossy pastry reviews and sharp on-camera style.

The controversy began when Griffo reviewed pastries from the Scottsdale-based JL Patisserie in a video that initially drew modest attention but soon ignited debate about influencer ethics and entitlement. The bakery later accused her of trying to secure free food in exchange for a positive review, prompting a viral backlash and more than two million likes on its response video.

Griffo has denied the allegation, calling it false and saying she was misrepresented. Yet her subsequent deletion of nearly all content has fuelled speculation about damage control and the growing scrutiny social media personalities face when accused of overstepping professional boundaries.

Dispute Goes Viral

Griffo quickly replied online, posting what appeared to be screenshots of direct messages that she said disproved the bakery's claim. She denied offering to trade favourable coverage for free food, saying she had only proposed an honest review.

In a follow-up video, she remarked, 'Goddamn, someone finally stood up to me. I respect that. What I don't respect are the lies.' She maintained that her comments about pricing and ingredients reflected her genuine opinion and were consistent with her usual reviewing style.

In a statement to People, bakery owner Jenna Leurquin said the post was not meant to target an individual but to highlight what she described as a broader problem of entitlement and pressure from influencers. She said she hoped the episode would encourage more respectful collaboration between content creators and small businesses.

Other Influencers Cancelled for 'Karen-Type' Behaviour

This is not the first time online personalities have faced backlash for perceived entitlement or insensitivity.

In Australia, several influencers were criticised after posting videos from a sponsored trip to Uluru, with viewers accusing them of disrespecting Indigenous culture and failing to acknowledge the site's sacred significance. Some later defended themselves, saying they had followed local guidance and meant no offence, according to Sky News Australia.

Elsewhere, travel creator Margaritta drew criticism after promoting tourism in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, with commentators saying her videos glamorised a conflict zone and ignored ethical and safety concerns. The creator later removed some posts following the controversy, Hello Partner reported in August.

In another instance, a body-positivity influencer told the New York Post she was 'cancelled' by followers after undergoing cosmetic surgery, a decision some fans said contradicted her earlier message of natural self-acceptance.

These incidents illustrate how swiftly online audiences can turn against creators perceived as inconsistent or insensitive, particularly when questions of privilege, authenticity or ethics arise.

Influencer Accountability Under Scrutiny

The Glamorama dispute has reignited debate about influencer ethics and the fine line between promotion and exploitation. Critics argue that as influencer marketing grows more commercialised, transparency around reviews and partnerships remains inconsistent.

Deleting or hiding past content has become a familiar tactic when creators face criticism. Some see it as a responsible rebrand; others as an attempt to erase evidence. Either way, public expectations for accountability are increasing.

For Griffo, the episode shows how quickly online reputation can shift. Her near-disappearance from TikTok has left followers divided between those who view her as unfairly targeted and those who see the saga as a cautionary tale about how digital fame magnifies every misstep.