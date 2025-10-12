Rumours that the Eiffel Tower will be demolished in 2026 has spread rapidly online, causing alarm and confusion. According to multiple reliable sources, though, these claims are entirely false — there is no plan, proposal, or official document to dismantle Paris's famous iron lattice landmark.

The story started as satire, was amplified on social media, and was fed by a temporary closure due to strikes, not demolition.

Origin Of The Rumours

The origin of the hoax can be traced back to a parody article published on 18 September 2025 by the Tapioca Times, a website known for satire and fictional news. The article included fictitious quotes from an invented 'spokesman' who claimed that the Eiffel Tower had 'had a good run' but was no longer drawing visitors, and thus was to be shut down. It also joked about absurd reasons such as complaints about pigeons, drones, and proposals to replace the monument with a giant water slide or a "Paris Burning Man" festival.

Many social media users shared content derived from this article without realising it was satire, treating the claims as fact. By removing context or humour, the posts turned what was meant to be a joke into a viral belief.

Official Statement

In response to growing concern, official organisations have strongly denied the demolition rumours. The Société d'Exploitation de la Tour Eiffel (SETE), which operates the tower, the City of Paris, and French heritage authorities have all stated that there is no intention to dismantle the monument. The Eiffel Tower remains under full protection and is maintained for safety and tourism.

Compounding the confusion was a temporary closure of the tower from 2 October 2025. This was due to nationwide strikes by unions protesting certain government spending policies and tax increases, rather than any structural problem or demolition plan.

A sign at the site confirmed: 'Due to a strike the Eiffel Tower is closed, we apologise.' This closure fed speculation, especially given its timing and the lack of immediate clarifications by some who shared the story.

Given all this, the demolition rumours are a clear example of how satire combined with social media can lead to misinformation. A satirical article, shared out of context, can be taken as fact. When dramatic headlines appear, many users may skip checking the source. In this case, the effect was widespread concern, especially among those who value the Eiffel Tower as a symbol of French heritage.

As for whether demolishing the Eiffel Tower would even be feasible: structurally and legally, it would be enormously difficult. The tower is deeply embedded in Paris's history, culture and identity; it is protected by heritage laws. It is regularly inspected, maintained, and managed by SETE, which oversaw massive repairs and repainting programmes recently. There is no sign from any technical or governmental source that such steps are being considered.

In the end the claim that the Eiffel Tower will be demolished in 2026 is untrue. What began as satire has been misinterpreted and amplified. The temporary closure of the tower due to strikes mistakenly reinforced false rumours.

For now, the Eiffel Tower remains standing, as a symbol, attraction, and architectural wonder — unchanged. The episode serves as a reminder of the importance of checking sources, especially when dramatic claims are involved.