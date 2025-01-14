Driven by powerful Santa Ana winds, an Auto Fire broke out in Southern California in Ventura County, threatening parts of Oxnard, including a beloved golf course. Fire crews acted quickly and decisively, managing to halt the fire's rapid spread despite challenging conditions.

The Ventura County Fire Department reported that the blaze ignited around 7:15 p.m. on January 13 near the Santa Clara River, close to the intersection of Ventura Boulevard and Auto Center Drive. The flames came dangerously close to the grassy fairways of Buenaventura Golf Course and River Ridge Golf Club, sparking urgent efforts to contain the threat.

Auto Fire Erupts In Ventura County

Driven by relentless gusts averaging 20 to 30 miles per hour, with even fiercer winds forecast as early as Tuesday morning, the Auto Fire exploded in size. CalFire reported a rapid escalation, from a modest 5 acres to a menacing 10, and then a staggering 56 by late Monday night.

At the time, VCFD announced in an X post that the blaze's 'forward progress ... has been stopped ... with 0% containment.' The post also confirmed that firefighters from different departments remain on the scene, mopping up hotspots and working to increase containment. The fire was confined to the river bottom and no structures were threatened. The cause of the fire is under investigation.'

#autofire; Forward progress on the Auto fire has been stopped. The fire has been mapped at 55.7 acres with 0% containment.



Firefighters from #VCFD, Ventura City Fire, Oxnard Fire and Federal Fire Ventura County remain on scene mopping up hotspots and working to increase… pic.twitter.com/t5kd91iB0S — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 14, 2025

CBS Los Angeles' SkyCal helicopter captured dramatic footage of the fire, revealing a chaotic scene with multiple spot fires erupting as the wind mercilessly whipped embers. According to a CBS report, four aerial titans – a Chinook and a Sikorsky Sea King – joined the battle, their water-dropping payloads a lifeline against the advancing inferno.

Urgent Evacuation Orders Issued And Road Closures

Live footage from AlertCalifornia captured the dramatic advance of the Auto Fire, showing flames licking near the River Ridge Golf Course around 8 p.m. As the fire intensified, the Ventura County Sheriff's Office swiftly issued an evacuation order for Zone 1 at 9:05 p.m., encompassing residents residing along the Santa Clara River between Ventura Road and Victoria Avenue. This urgent order underscored the rapidly evolving threat posed by the advancing blaze.

According to a Fox 11 report, 'Evacuation orders are in effect for residents residing near the Santa Clara River, encompassing the area from Ventura Road west to Victoria Avenue and east to the 101 Freeway along Auto Center Drive in Ventura County.' The report adds that Victoria Avenue between Gonzalez Road and Olivas Park Drive is closed.

County Issues Critical Alert

Despite the absence of residential structures within the designated evacuation zone, Ventura County spokesperson Andrew Dowd issued a critical warning: 'Anyone in and around the river bottom needs to get to a safe location.'

'Immediate threat to life,' officials said. 'This is a lawful order to LEAVE NOW. The area is lawfully closed to public access.' According to an alert update on the county's emergency website, 'The fire is confined to the riverbed and poses no threat to structures at this time.'

County officials closed Victoria Avenue between Gonzalez Road and Olivas Park Drive at 9:30 p.m., urging motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes. The closure was lifted shortly before midnight.

Firefighters Battle Blaze

The California Highway Patrol incident page reported a significant fire erupting in the Santa Clara River bottom around 7:15 p.m. near Ventura Road and Auto Center Drive. During a live interview with KTLA at 10 p.m., county spokesperson Andrew Dowd confirmed that investigators are already on-site, diligently working to determine the origin and cause of the blaze.

'Our firefighters are making incredible progress. The forward progress of this fire has slowed significantly, and we're anticipating having forward progress stopped very shortly,' said Dowd.

#autoincident; #VCFD along with Ventura City Fire and Oxnard Fire Are on scene of a brush fire in the river bottom off North Ventura Blvd in Ventura. The fire is currently at 5 acres in medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread. Approximately 75 firefighters are on scene… pic.twitter.com/9Lj7GZzh1r — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 14, 2025

Approximately 75 firefighters, a combined force from the Ventura County Fire and Oxnard Fire departments, battled the raging Auto Fire. In updates shared on social media platforms, officials described the blaze as 'medium fuels with a moderate rate of spread,' highlighting the dynamic and challenging nature of the firefighting operation.