Spanish football star Sergio Ramos has been experiencing a series of unfortunate events in the past several days. Earlier this month, his home was robbed while his children were inside. Then, last night, he helped FC Barcelona defeat his club, Sevilla FC, thanks to an own goal that he scored in the 76th minute.

Not a great reunion with long-time rivals

Ramos is of course a Real Madrid legend, and while this is not "El Clasico", he must have surely seen a match against the Catalan giants to be one of the important fixtures in the season. Now back with childhood club Sevilla after a two-year stint with Paris Saint-Germain, Ramos would have wanted to perform well against the Blaugrana.

Playing in his record 34th La Liga match against Barcelona, Ramos was impressive for most of the match but unfortunately scored for the opponents when he tried to clear away a header by Lamine Yamal. He put it into his own goal, giving Barcelona the 1-0 advantage that settled the game.

Barcelona were certainly the better team throughout, but Sevilla held on deep into the second half before the unfortunate own goal.

It was a hard-fought victory for the Catalans, and Sevilla would be disappointed not to have been able to force a draw. The Andalusian side also came into the match with more hostility than usual. None of their delegates attended the match as a form of protest in connection with the bribery charges that Barcelona are now facing in relation to "El Caso Negreira".

Ramos would want to put the unfortunate own goal behind him as soon as possible along with the other unfortunate events that took place this month.

Xavi: "Sergio Ramos is a spectacular defender. It's incredible to see him at the top level at his age. He's a great professional and I wish him all the best. He was unlucky to score an own goal today, but I love him a lot." pic.twitter.com/P0FaNpIB2C — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) September 29, 2023

House robbery under investigation

Apart from the unfortunate event on the pitch, Ramos and his family were unfortunately robbed on the evening of September 20, when the Sevilla defender was at the Sanchez Pizjuan stadium during the club's UEFA Champions League home game against Lens.

Spanish newspaper ABC reports that the family home was robbed while Ramos and his wife, Pilar Rubio, were both away. Their four young children were there with their caregivers, but luckily no one was harmed during the incident.

The family home is located in Bollullos de la Mitación, which is a short drive away from the Sevilla city centre.

Ramos was busy playing all 90 minutes of the match against Lens, which finished in a 1-1 draw. Rubio meanwhile, who has a career of her own, was outside Sevilla attending to her own business engagements.

Though no one was harmed, the culprits manages to take luxury watches, designer clothes, jewellery and an undetermined amount of cash. The exact value of the stolen goods has not been disclosed as yet.

Sadly, this is not the first time that Ramos has become the victim of a robbery and he is not the only footballer either. Back in 2012, Ramos' home in Conde Orgaz, Madrid was also robbed. At the time, the footballer was there with his brother Rene, and they managed to spook the thieves into leaving before any violent confrontation took place.

Meanwhile, his Sevilla teammate Suso was the victim of an attempted robbery back in 2020. His wife Alicia was at home with their two young children when the incident occurred.

Suso was playing for Sevilla in the Europa League final, and the perpetrators perhaps assumed that no one would be home. Luckily, Alicia was alerted and she managed to scare them away by turning on the lights surrounding the property.

Former Sevilla player Chicharito was also lucky that his housekeeper managed to prevent a robbery from taking place at his home in 2019. The incident also took place while the Mexican was playing in a important match, the derby against Real Betis.

The same modus has also taken place in France, where a number of PSG players were robbed while they were away playing for the club. Neymar Jr. and Angel Di Maria were a few players who became victims of such cases.