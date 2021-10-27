LeBron James got the attention of "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk after he shared his dislike of the ending of the South Korean TV series.

The NBA star chatted about the ending of the show with Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis after a post-game interview. Their conversation was caught on video by sports reporter Kyle Goon, who jokingly said that he lost his professionalism after he heard them talk about the series.

"LeBron and AD discuss their thoughts on 'Squid Game' and I briefly lose my professionalism," the reporter captioned the video he shared on Twitter.

In the clip that has since made the rounds online, James can be heard asking Davis if he has finished watching "Squid Game." He then shared his personal thoughts on the ending and said, "Yeah, I didn't like the ending though."

He continued, "I know they start it off with a season two but like, get on the f**king flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

The "Squid Game" creator was then asked about James' comment in an interview with The Guardian. He chuckled before he quipped, "Have you seen Space Jam 2?" Hwang Dong-hyuk then praised the basketball star.

"LeBron James is cool and can say what he wants. I respect that. I'm very thankful he watched the whole series. But I wouldn't change my ending. That's my ending," he said.

"If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. I'll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, 'I liked your whole show, except the ending,'" he added.

"Squid Game," a dystopian series now streaming on Netflix, ended on a cliffhanger, as James said, to set it up for a Season 2. When asked about a potential sequel, Hwang Dong-hyuk acknowledged that there have been talks and that it is inevitable because of the show's success. He said he has a "high-level picture" of what the story is going to be but he is not going to work on it right away. But he has definitely not ruled out a sequel.