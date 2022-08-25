There were reports that the development of the "Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic" remake run into some trouble and has been delayed indefinitely. Now recent reports reveal that the development of the game has been moved to a different studio, but at least there's still that possibility that it will be released at some point in the future.

Developer Aspyr Media, in July, abruptly axed design director Brad Prince and art director Jason Minor, who were both working on the remake of the "Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic" also known as "KOTOR," according to GameSpot. With the termination, the development of the game was understandably put on hold.

However, it appears that whatever issues were encountered in the development of the "Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic" remake were not solved by firing Minor and Prince. In fact, new reports have popped up claiming that a new developer is now in charge of the project and that Aspyr Media is already out of the picture.

To be more specific, there were speculations that the development of the game has been taken away from Aspyr and awarded to "one of Saber Interactive's Eastern European studios," according to Kotaku. The source of these speculations came from a Bloomberg article, which was based on the financial report released by The Embracer Group last week.

"One of the Group's AAA projects has transitioned to another studio within the Group," wrote The Embraer Group, which owns both Aspyr and the Saber studio mentioned. "This was done to ensure the quality bar is where we need it to be for the title. We are not expecting any material delays for the title based on this transition."

For gamers, the most important question is how these developments would likely affect the "Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic" release date. According to Bloomberg's sources, the game will still need "at least two more years to finish," which means that the launch would happen by 2024 at the earliest.