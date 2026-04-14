A viral video of a woman cutting her canned Starbucks Double Shot Energy drink was first shared on Reddit and has since circulated online, including X has left many viewers nauseated and sparking outrage and safety concerns. The last drop of the canned coffee did not only contain last drops but also a 'gross' surprise.

In a video posted on Reddit by user Jas (u/ilovemesumjaz), with the caption 'What the hell Starbucks,' a woman wants to cut open her canned Starbucks Double Shot Energy drink because she believes there's something inside it.

When she was able to cut open the can, she seemed surprised by the size of the unknown object inside, saying, 'It was so big.' She even attempted to show it on camera, but it was not visible. The woman then proceeded to drain the last of the mocha-coloured liquid when a small, dark object—a dead mouse poured out of the can, covered in coffee. An instant shock and gagging filled the room.

The video was reshared by Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) on X and said that the woman 'plans to sue,' over a claim that has not been verified.

NEW - Starbucks is now receiving massive backlash online after a woman discovered a fully intact mouse inside her can of Double Shot Energy, which she says she plans to sue over. pic.twitter.com/RzzWNVpQzX — Right Angle News Network (@Rightanglenews) April 13, 2026

Netizens' Reaction to the 'Gross' Incident

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The clip has sent shockwaves through social media, prompting thousands to swear off canned coffee. The outcry was immediate, with one user asking, 'Who is still trusting canned drinks after this?' while another simply added, 'That is absolutely disgusting.'

Beyond the 'gross-out' factor, some blamed a lack of regulatory oversight. One user argued such incidents stem from systemic failure, stating, 'We are going to see a lot more of this. This is what happens when you cut funding to the departments that exist to ensure companies do not do this.'

However, the footage has not escaped scrutiny. Many sceptics have moved to discredit the video as a hoax. 'I do not believe her,' one critic argued. 'That mouse would have been in there a minimum of six weeks. There is zero decomposition.' Others were more direct, accusing the creator of tampering: 'I call bullshit; that is probably why the lid was torn off. It probably took a bit of effort to push the mouse into the can.'

Monster Energy Faced a Similar Incident in 2025

While Starbucks has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the 'gross' incident, the controversy has reignited memories of a strikingly similar legal battle from 2025.

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This is not the first time the energy drink industry has been rocked by 'foreign object' allegations; in July of last year, a woman in Grand Rapids, Michigan, filed a lawsuit against the Monster Beverage Corporation, USA Today reported.

In that instance, McKenzie Cain alleged she discovered a dead rodent at the bottom of a white Monster Energy can. Her lawsuit, which sought over £18,000 (approximately $25,000) in damages, claimed the encounter caused 'severe emotional distress and physical illness.'

Monster Beverage Corp vehemently denied the allegations, frequently labelling such claims as 'hoaxes' designed for financial gain or social media clout.

The frequency of these claims stands in stark contrast to reality. Industry experts argue that modern canning facilities utilise high-speed cameras and filtration systems that make it nearly impossible for a rodent to survive the production process or enter the line undetected.