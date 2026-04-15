Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's post-royal brand is facing what one US public relations adviser bluntly calls a cooling of 'temperature', with the couple's Hollywood rebrand accused of leaning too heavily on 'victim marketing' and leaving audiences bored on both sides of the Atlantic.

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Hit A Rebrand Ceiling

Doug Eldridge, founder of US-based Achilles PR, is not convinced the strategy has worked. Speaking to Fox News Digital, he argued that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have overplayed one theme since their exit from 'The Firm.'

'In the years following their highly publicised exit from the Royal Family, in 2020, the couple made a series of decisions that directly altered the public sentiment and perception,' he said.

He pointed to a pattern that will be familiar to anyone who has followed the Sussexes' media output, 'From the Oprah sit-down, to the tell-all book, to the perpetual cycle of "victim marketing" many observers on both sides of the Atlantic began to question their motives and gradually began to form a polarising view of the couple or even worse, lose interest altogether.'

Eldridge's argument is that, in Hollywood, story has to translate into sustained 'temperature' — the buzz that convinces streamers, studios and brands to keep investing.

'In Hollywood, there's an old saying, "it's not about talent, it's about temperature",' he said. 'Interest and eyeballs are what validates investment in creative projects. When the temperature cools and the eyeballs wander, then deals are cut short, or in this case, simply aren't renewed.'

A 'Spaghetti Against The Wall' Rebrand

The numbers around Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's deals are eye-catching. In 2020, they signed a $100 million (£73.79 million) agreement with Netflix to produce documentary content. In practice, the partnership has produced a high-profile docuseries and other projects, but by 2025, that 'comprehensive' arrangement had reportedly been downgraded to a first-look deal. Eldridge noted simply that 'their $100 million (£73.79 million) deal with Netflix is no longer in place.'

On the creative side, Meghan's pivot towards lifestyle content has also run into trouble. Her series With Love, Meghan premiered on Netflix but was not renewed for a third season. Separately, the streamer has now parted ways with her As Ever lifestyle brand.

'Markle isn't being cast for acting roles and their $100 million (£73.79 million) deal with Netflix is no longer in place,' Eldridge said. 'That doesn't mean they can't or they won't, but based on objective reporting, they simply aren't at this point.'

He believes the root problem is identity. 'Their identity was almost singularly defined by their membership in the Royal Family; when that was no longer in place — much less with the manner and media-centric nature of their departure — it left the public wondering how to categorise them moving forward,' he argued.

In his view, the couple 'took a scattershot approach to projects and public engagement, which to some, seemed like a "spaghetti against the wall" approach to figuring out what sticks.' He likened their strategy to using a Swiss Army knife for a job that demands a full toolkit, calling it an 'in-the-moment option' rather than a blueprint for building a long-term brand.

He is even more cutting about the constant reinvention. 'A rebrand is effective once; maybe twice at most,' he said. 'The couple have been on an endless treadmill of purported rebrands at this point. Unfortunately, much like an actual treadmill, you can work your butt off, only to step off and realise you've actually gone nowhere.'

Accusations Of Hypocrisy And A 'Toxic' Brand

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich told Fox News Digital that she sees an inherent contradiction in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's commercial choices.

'The couple continue to be hypocritical and that doesn't sit well with the public either side of the pond,' she said. 'Commercialising the very institution they claim to have left is at the core of all their issues. They can't escape what they continue to use.'

Royal expert Helena Chard went further, suggesting there is now reputational risk for would‑be partners.

'Both Harry and Meghan are constantly changing advisers and the circle of constant drama is draining,' she said. 'No one wants to associate with a toxic brand.'

Fordwich suggested 'market fatigue' is setting in, arguing that 'given their track record of failure, future deals are way less likely. There is now more market fatigue than fascination.'

Another royal commentator, Ian Pelham Turner, painted a more optimistic picture, describing Meghan as a 'successful survivor' who has 'climbed the slippery slopes to prominence.'

'With Harry by her side they are a strong formidable team and given the space to reconvene and the will of King Charles to bring them back into the royal fold, they have a long-term bright future,' he said.

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Australian 'Faux Royal Tour' Tests The Sussex Brand

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are embarking on a four-day trip to Australia, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra. The visit blends charity events, speaking engagements and commercial appearances, and it is privately organised rather than sanctioned by Buckingham Palace.

Harry is due to deliver a keynote address at the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne, focusing on mental health in the workplace. Tickets range from $498 (£367) for virtual attendance to $2,378.65 (£1,755.29) for premium access, according to organisers.

Meghan will headline a luxury women's retreat at the InterContinental Sydney Coogee Beach, billed as a 'girls' weekend like no other.' Standard tickets are priced at $1,860 (£1,372), with VIP packages rising to $2,250 (£1,660) and promising an in-person conversation, a group photo with the Duchess and a goodie bag, alongside an ocean-view hotel room. The prices have already attracted criticism, particularly when set against the couple's emphasis on empathy and inclusion.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has described the trip as a 'huge gamble', calling it a 'faux royal tour' that is 'certain to displease the Palace as it is one of the King's realms.' Although the visit is privately funded, Australian police are expected to provide security, with some costs likely falling to taxpayers — another potential flashpoint for public opinion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left frontline royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, presenting themselves as independent philanthropists and creatives. In the years since, they have launched a string of high-profile projects: the bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry's 2023 memoir Spare, podcasts, and a reported $100 million content deal with Netflix.

Several of those ventures have now stalled or been scaled back, raising questions about what, exactly, the Sussex brand stands for.