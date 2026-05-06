A new report from The Guardian explores whether British nightlife is in decline, drawing on the views of residents and industry experts. The findings suggest a sector under strain and signal that responsibility does not rest solely with nightclubs themselves.

'Under a Huge Amount of Economic Pressure'

A major industry professional has delivered a warning about the clubbing industry.

'More broadly, the nightlife sector is "under a huge amount of economic pressure," says Michael Kill, the CEO of the NTIA, which lobbies on behalf of bars, nightclubs and other late-night venues. The organisation has released a string of stark reports in recent years warning of the industry's dire state.

Kill says venues are struggling after seeing 'a 30% to 40% increase in operating costs since 2020,' government budgets that have raised national insurance contributions and the minimum wage, plus a looming energy crisis caused by the war in Iran, which could cause even more fiscal pain. Even successful venues, he says, 'feel that they're either just breaking even or losing money,' according to the Guardian.

Experts Give Brutal Results

Kill says there is a 'huge void between licensing and planning departments' within local councils, who hand out licences to venues to perform late-night activities on the one hand and give permission for new-build blocks on the other, which 'tends to create that clash between development of residential space and cultural spaces.'

Earlier this year, an NHS survey found that one in four adults in England don't drink alcohol, with the West Midlands (where Birmingham is located) and London having the highest proportions of non-drinkers, according to The Guardian.

Perhaps this was to be expected. The nightlife sector in the UK has declined massively in recent years. More than a quarter of all late-night venues across the UK shut their doors for good between 2020 and 2025, according to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) – and the 'second city' has been hit particularly hard. Birmingham experienced a 28% drop in the number of bars, clubs and other establishments to grab a late-night drink in over the same period, the largest decline of any major UK city, according to The Guardian.

Do UK Residents Think that British Nightlife is Dying?

A few UK residents out in Birmingham on a Saturday delivered their verdict on whether clubbing in England is dying.

Kyrie, 40, is visiting from the Isle of Wight. 'I don't think the nightlife is dying up here,' she says. 'It's my first time visiting and I've had a fantastic time.'

However, not everyone is that optimistic.

'Nobody's going out,' says Puggy Roberts, 57, who has just left one gig and is on his way to another. 'It's a vicious cycle. If you don't go out, you don't get the venues.' The lack of good venues isn't the only problem, according to his companion, Jen Ashford-Mowbray, 58. 'The ticket prices end up being higher if fewer people go out,' she says. 'We need more people going out to keep the prices down,' they said to the Guardian.

The duo have been clubbing and going to gigs in the city for about 40 years – and often find themselves among partygoers of a similar age. 'People from the age of 30 down don't go out. Everybody's gotten sensible,' says Roberts.