Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol has sparked a viral firestorm after defending the $9 coffee as a 'splurge' that customers should value for its unique experience.

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During a pivotal second-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, 28 April 2026, the chief executive admitted that spending nine dollars on a single beverage feels like a luxury for many. However, he insisted that the coffee giant must make such a spend 'worth your while' by delivering a 'special' atmosphere that transcends the price tag.

The comments come at a time when the $9 latte controversy is dominating social media, with millions of users on X and TikTok accusing the brand of being 'out of touch' with the current cost-of-living crisis.

The backlash follows a period of aggressive price hikes across the industry, with Tata Starbucks recently confirming a five to ten per cent increase in costs due to volatile bean and milk prices.

For Niccol, who took the helm in late 2024 to lead the Starbucks turnaround, the challenge is now to justify these premium prices as consumers tighten their belts.

While the company reported that US comparable store sales rose by 7.1 per cent in the latest quarter, the human cost of these figures is being felt in the 'coffee price backlash' currently sweeping through global markets.

Critics argue that framing a basic morning routine as an affordable luxury coffee experience ignores the financial reality of everyday workers who are simply looking for a caffeine boost.

Starbucks CEO defends a cup of coffee costing $9



He says the customers needs to just not think about it as a $9 cup of coffee, you’re paying for the “experience” of getting a Starbucks coffee



“In some cases a $9 experience does feel like you're splurging, and then what that… pic.twitter.com/55R9xOoQEZ — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 1, 2026

Starbucks Pricing Strategy 2026: The End Of The Coupon Era

The core of the new Starbucks pricing strategy 2026 is a deliberate move away from the 'coupon book' mentality that Niccol claims nearly broke the brand.

Speaking to investors, the CEO argued that heavy discounting had eroded brand loyalty and had trained customers to visit only when a deal was available. He maintained that the company must instead focus on 'engagement, personalisation, and recognition' rather than slash prices. This 'Back to Starbucks' philosophy is designed to restore the coffeehouse as a 'third place' between work and home, even if that comes at a high cost to the consumer.

The strategy appears to be working on paper. The latest Starbucks earnings report for 2026 shows a total revenue of $9.53 billion, beating analyst expectations. However, the shift has left many long-term fans feeling abandoned. By removing the blanket discounts that once made the chain accessible, the brand is effectively repositioning itself as a high-end destination. Analysts suggest this is a high-risk gamble that relies on the idea that a 'touch of luxury' can sustain growth even as fuel and housing costs continue to climb.

He’s completely out of touch with reality pic.twitter.com/jjkn9BuAQt — Winston Smith (@nooooooooticer) May 1, 2026

The Starbucks Rewards Update: Recognition Over Savings

A major pillar of this transformation is the recent Starbucks Rewards update, which reached a record 35.6 million active members this quarter. The program was redesigned in March 2026 to offer three tiers: Green, Gold, and Reserve. Instead of simple price cuts, members now receive free monthly customisations and 'exclusive experiences'. Niccol told the earnings call that the goal was to make the program about 'human connection' rather than transactional savings.

However, the change has contributed to the backlash against expensive Starbucks drinks seen online. On platforms like Reddit, users have shared recipes to 'reverse-engineer' their favourite drinks at home for under one dollar. For many, the new rewards structure is a sign that the brand is prioritising high-spending 'super-fans' over the casual morning commuter. This internal data shows that while frequent visitors are spending more, entry-level customers are increasingly being priced out of the premium coffee experience that Starbucks once democratised.

Social Media Erupts Over Expensive Starbucks Drinks Backlash

The backlash against expensive Starbucks drinks has spread rapidly across social media platforms, especially X, where users are dissecting the idea that a $9 latte can be considered affordable. Many posts highlight how quickly these purchases add up over time, while others point out that wages in many countries have not kept pace with inflation. This has turned a simple coffee into a larger symbol of financial pressure.

The consumer reaction to Starbucks prices is not just about preference; it reflects deeper concerns about affordability and fairness in everyday life.

The Wall Street Journal highlighted how the nine-dollar figure has become a lightning rod for broader economic frustration. It is not just about the coffee; it is about the language used to describe it. By calling a drink a 'splurge', the CEO has inadvertently confirmed that Starbucks is no longer a daily habit for the average person but a calculated indulgence.

This shift in identity is a major departure from the company's origins. For decades, the brand was the centre of community life for people across all income levels. Now, as the company adds 25,000 new cafe seats and focuses on 'Green Apron Service' to speed up wait times to under four minutes, the focus is squarely on efficiency and high-margin luxury. The tension between this corporate vision and the 'rough' reality of consumer budgets is likely to remain the defining narrative of the 2026 fiscal year.

Common sense from a man who earned $31 million in the last financial year. Watch out Brian, here’s what’s coming ⤵️ ⤵️ ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/yHP5A4fSC6 — Steve Harte (@stevos_tweet) May 1, 2026

Building A Sustainable Future Or A Niche Brand?

As the company looks toward the third quarter, the executive team remains confident that its plan is ahead of schedule. They point out that Gen Z and millennial brand affinity is at a five-year high despite the pricing. Yet for many families, the 'brutal wait' for economic relief means a nine-dollar coffee is the first thing cut from the budget. The next legal and financial milestones will come on 29 July 2026, when the third-quarter results are scheduled for release.

For now, the brand is standing its ground. The 'shine is back,' according to Niccol, but for the millions of consumers currently venting their frustrations online, that shine looks increasingly like an expensive lacquer they can no longer afford to maintain. Whether the 'Back to Starbucks' movement can survive a sustained global recession remains the multibillion-dollar question.