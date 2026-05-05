As complaints about shrinking portion sizes continue to circulate online, Chipotle Mexican Grill CEO Scott Boatwright has stepped in with a clear message: the brand still stands for generous servings, even as customers question whether that promise holds up in practice.

In a recent interview, Boatwright addressed claims that burrito bowls and other menu items have become smaller over time. He pushed back on the criticism, stating that the company's identity has always centred on large, satisfying portions.

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The CEO also emphasised that customers who feel their serving is lacking can request additional food from staff, framing the approach as part of Chipotle's long-standing service culture, per a report from Sporked.

CEO Defends Portion Sizes Amid 'Shrinkflation' Backlash

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), Yahoo Finance Executive Director shared a statement made by Boatwright during a podcast, quoting him, 'You should ask for a little more. It has always been our brand ethos and it is still to this day, we serve big beautiful bowls and burritos. Full stop, no questions asked.'

Boatwright also reassured the public that once a request is made on the portion sizes, none of the staff are going to say no. 'If you want more, just ask the team member. I promise you there's never a team member on that line that's going to say no,' the statement read.

The comments come amid a wave of online frustration, with diners accusing the fastfood chain of 'shrinkflation,' a term used when portions decrease while prices remain high. Social media users have been sharing side-by-side comparisons of meals, raising concerns about consistency across Chipotle locations.

Some responses to Boatwright's remarks have been skeptical, with customers questioning whether asking for more always results in larger portions or simply higher charges.

Boatwright Cites Customer Evidence to Push Back

Boatwright's defence of the brand aligns with previous statements from the company, which has repeatedly highlighted its commitment to 'generous portions' despite the backlash. Earlier reports noted that Chipotle has even pointed to customer posts online as evidence that larger portions are still being served, particularly after criticism peaked in recent years.

In a Fox News report, Boatwright stated that evidence of this is unfolding across the company's social media feeds, as customers are 'posting big burritos, big bowls and really excited about portioning they're getting in the Chipotle brand.'

Chipotle's CEO says if you want more in your burrito or bowl, you should ask for a little more. 🌯 pic.twitter.com/JDVmhnmU5h — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) May 4, 2026

He also said that the company remains confident that they are offering strong value to customers, particularly in today's more constrained economic conditions. 'We know we're delivering value for the consumer, especially in this really tight environment, and we'll continue to lean into that,' he stated.

Value Pressure And The Battle To Rebuild Trust In Portion Expectations

Still, the issue reflects a challenge for the chain. Rising menu prices and shifting consumer expectations have intensified scrutiny over value, especially as competitors promote budget-friendly deals. For many consumers, the perception of small portions directly affects whether the brand still feels worth the cost.

By reinforcing the idea of 'abundance,' Boatwright appears to be trying to reset that narrative. However, the mixed reaction suggests that rebuilding trust may depend less on messaging and more on what customers actually see when their burrito bowls are assembled.