Whitbread, the UK's largest hotel operator and owner of Premier Inn, has announced the closure of all 197 remaining standalone restaurants across the UK and Ireland, placing around 3,800 jobs at risk in one of the most significant restructurings in the company's history.

The move marks a decisive exit from its pub and casual dining brands, including Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table and Whitbread Inns, as the group accelerates its shift towards a hotel-focused business model.

The closures are part of a wider transformation strategy aimed at streamlining operations and expanding Premier Inn across the UK and Europe.

Whitbread Confirms Closure of 197 Restaurants

Whitbread has confirmed that it will close, sell or repurpose its remaining 197 standalone restaurant sites over the coming period. Many of the locations are expected to be converted into hotel accommodation, with the company targeting around 600 additional Premier Inn rooms through site redevelopments.

The restructuring will significantly reduce Whitbread's exposure to the UK casual dining market, which has faced sustained pressure in recent years. The group also plans to sell approximately £1.5 billion ($2.039 billion) worth of freehold property assets and reduce capital expenditure by more than £1 billion ($1.3 billion) as part of its long-term financial strategy.

Around 12% of Whitbread's workforce could be affected, although the company has said it will enter consultation processes and explore redeployment options within its hotel operations where possible, according to The Guardian.

Strategic Shift Towards Premier Inn

Whitbread said the decision reflects a long-term strategy to become a 'pure-play hotel business' with Premier Inn at its core. The group has increasingly prioritised hotel development over its food and beverage operations, citing stronger performance and more predictable returns from its accommodation business.

Premier Inn remains Whitbread's primary revenue driver, with expansion plans focused on both the UK and Germany.

The company aims to increase its hotel room portfolio significantly over the coming years, moving away from standalone restaurant sites towards integrated hotel-led dining services.

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The restructuring is also intended to improve capital efficiency, with Whitbread targeting higher returns from its property portfolio through hotel conversions and selective asset sales.

Sector Strain on Casual Dining

The company's decision comes amid rising cost pressures across the UK hospitality industry, including higher business rates, increased National Insurance contributions, wage inflation and elevated energy costs. These factors have placed significant strain on casual dining operators in particular.

Whitbread has also faced long-term underperformance in its food and beverage division compared with its hotel operations. While Premier Inn has remained relatively resilient, its restaurant brands have struggled to maintain profitability in a highly competitive market shaped by changing consumer behaviour and reduced discretionary spending.

Industry-wide, many casual dining chains have scaled back operations or closed sites as margins tighten and footfall remains inconsistent following the pandemic.

Job Impacts and Workforce Uncertainty

The closures put approximately 3,800 jobs at risk across the UK and Ireland, affecting restaurant staff, management teams and support functions. Whitbread has stated that it will seek to minimise redundancies through internal redeployment opportunities within Premier Inn and other parts of the business.

The group has also confirmed that formal consultation processes will be carried out with employees as the restructuring progresses.

However, the scale of the closures has raised concerns across the hospitality sector about job security and the continued contraction of the UK casual dining market.

Hospitality Sector Faces Structural Change

Whitbread's exit from standalone restaurants highlights wider structural changes in the UK hospitality industry. Budget hotel brands have continued to outperform many dining-focused chains, with demand for accommodation remaining comparatively stable.

The shift towards integrated hotel dining, combined with the closure of legacy pub brands, reflects a broader industry trend away from large-scale restaurant estates.

As Whitbread consolidates its operations around Premier Inn, the move signals a significant rebalancing of priorities within one of Britain's largest hospitality groups.