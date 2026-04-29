Smokey Bones restaurants have abruptly shut multiple locations across the United States following a wave of closures on 28 April 2026, leaving staff and customers stunned as the barbecue chain continues to navigate Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. Sites in different states were among those affected, with employees confirming they were informed on the same day operations ceased.

In several cases, notices appeared on doors stating that restaurants had permanently closed, marking a sudden contraction for a once widely recognised US BBQ chain now under financial restructuring by its parent companies.

Smokey Bones Closures Hit Multiple US States

The closures stretched across several states, with confirmed shutdowns in Mentor, Ohio, Warwick, Rhode Island, Colonie, New York, and the final remaining Michigan location. Additional closures were reported in Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio, and Springfield, Illinois. In some cases, staff told local media they were informed of the decision on the morning of 28 April, with little advance warning.

At the Warwick branch, a notice placed on the window confirmed the permanent closure, while similar messages appeared at other sites. Reports suggest the shutdowns were coordinated rather than isolated incidents, affecting a significant portion of Smokey Bones' remaining footprint in the United States.

Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Filing by Parent Company

The closures come amid ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings filed on 26 January 2026 by Fat Brands Inc. and Twin Hospitality Group Inc., the parent company operating Smokey Bones. Chapter 11 bankruptcy allows companies to continue operating while restructuring debt and negotiating with creditors under court supervision.

Court filings indicate that the group estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion to $10 billion (roughly £740 million to £7.4 billion) at the time of filing. The restructuring process is intended to stabilise finances while preserving viable parts of the business, although the recent wave of closures has raised questions about the long-term footprint of the Smokey Bones brand.

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Corporate Restructuring and Cost-Cutting Measures

Prior to the bankruptcy filing, Twin Hospitality Group had already begun reviewing Smokey Bones operations. In September 2025, the company announced the closure of around 15 underperforming locations as part of an effort to improve profitability and streamline operations.

The group also appointed a new president to oversee the remaining restaurants at the time, signalling an attempt to reposition the brand. In official statements, the company said it aimed to reduce inefficiencies, support profitable locations and strengthen overall financial performance. Despite these measures, further closures have now accelerated under the bankruptcy process.

Employees Face Sudden Shutdowns Amid Uncertainty

Employees across several states reported being informed of closures on the same day they took effect, with limited prior notice in many locations. Staff described abrupt shutdowns that left little time to prepare, while some branches displayed closure notices stating that operations had ended permanently.

The sudden nature of the closures has added to uncertainty for workers and local communities, particularly in areas where Smokey Bones had long-standing restaurant presence. With the bankruptcy proceedings still ongoing, there is no confirmed timeline for whether remaining locations will continue operating or face further consolidation.

Timeline of Decline and Restructuring Efforts

The chain's current position follows a series of restructuring steps over the past year. After initial closures in 2025 targeting underperforming sites, the January 2026 Chapter 11 filing marked a deeper financial reset for both Fat Brands and Twin Hospitality Group. The latest wave of shutdowns on 28 April suggests continued pressure on operations as the company works through creditor negotiations and evaluates the viability of remaining restaurants.

As restructuring continues, the future of the Smokey Bones brand remains uncertain, with further changes possible depending on financial outcomes and court-approved recovery plans.