When you are the eldest son of an NBA legend, the spotlight is perpetual, and every move is scrutinised. LeBron James's son, Bronny, knows this all too well, but few could have predicted his latest viral controversy would unravel so quickly and definitively.

It all started when model Alice Rosenblum, a rising figure in the fashion and lifestyle space, made a sensational claim that threatened to destabilise the young basketballer's relationship, asserting that he, along with his famous father, was sliding into her DMs. The accusation was explosive, yet the truth, revealed by Rosenblum herself on a live stream, was far less scandalous and infinitely more awkward.

The Viral DM Claim and the Receipt That Cleared Bronny James

The controversy ignited during a casual Twitch stream when Rosenblum, sitting down for a meal with fellow streamer Bradley Kraut, decided to list the names of high-profile men allegedly sending her private messages.

The bold claim was: "LeBron's in my DM, Bronny's in my DM, they're all in my DM." Given that Bronny, aka LeBron Raymone James Jr., is in a well-publicised relationship, the internet was instantly abuzz, questioning his loyalty. Did this model have the evidence to prove the star was being unfaithful to his girlfriend, Parker Whitfield?

Kraut, acting as the voice of the audience, pressed her for the 'receipts'. The model pulled up the chat, and for a split second, the screen displayed the evidence that completely undermined her entire narrative. As Kraut himself pointed out, "Who reached out – you reached out to him".

The footage confirmed that it was, in fact, Rosenblum who initiated the conversation with Bronny. She later offered an explanation, saying she had seen him at his birthday party before messaging him. The messages shown established that while Bronny had replied to her twice, he subsequently left her on read, effectively ending the exchange.

The public reaction was swift and critical, with many netizens taking to social media to call out the model's exaggeration and misrepresentation of the exchange. Commenters ridiculed the claim, with one user, @EPolosndreads, summarising the common sentiment: "She initiated the convo, he replies prolly on some 'hey what's up' shit being courteous. Then he seen what type of time she was on and left her on read lol".

The notion that Bronny was pursuing Rosenblum was thoroughly dismissed. Other users piled on, adding to the exposé. @BlueTorchBeam noted simply, "She DM'ed him first and left her on read twice." Another user, @__Theoooo, questioned her logic: "How you gonna hit him up and say he in ya dms? 💀". The conclusion from the online community was uniform, with @K3VIN7_ stating, "This is just a straight lie if you look at the messages he didn't even respond after sending two messages 😭".

For his part, the young basketballer appeared to be entirely uninterested in escalating the casual interaction. The claim, intended to be sensational, quickly dissolved into internet fodder.

Who Is Alice Rosenblum and Who Is Bronny James's Girlfriend?

With the cheating rumour thoroughly quashed, attention shifted to the individuals at the centre of the drama. Alice Rosenblum is an 18-year-old social media personality, OnlyFans creator, and former high school athlete who was born on September 21, 2006, in Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina.

Her athletic achievements, according to her MaxPreps bio, include being on the "3 time varsity soccer team, 3 time mvp girls swim team and National FFA president." Rosenblum has been gaining a substantial following, boasting over 667K followers on Instagram, and has also worked as a ring girl for streamer Adin Ross' Brand Risk brand.

Meanwhile, Bronny is confirmed to be in a committed relationship with Parker Whitfield, a connection that has been romantically linked since August 2024, according to PEOPLE. The pair attended the same high school, and Whitfield made their relationship Instagram official on Boyfriend's Day with a story featuring the couple posing next to Mickey Mouse, captioned: "bf day! i love you! @bronny."

Like Bronny, Whitfield is well-connected in the entertainment industry, being the daughter of respected actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield, known for roles in The Great White Hype, I Am Legend, and Criminal Minds, and veteran actor Dondré T. Whitfield, who holds three Emmy nominations. Whitfield is currently pursuing her education at Spelman College.

Ultimately, the model's attempt to stir up controversy backfired. The 'evidence' she presented did nothing to actually prove that Bronny had been unfaithful. He did not go out of his way to contact Rosenblum and appeared unenthusiastic about maintaining the dialogue, leading to the writer's conclusion that, "As of now, it's probably safe to say that Bronny has not been disloyal to his girlfriend". The young couple, Bronny and Whitfield, seem happy, proving that sometimes, the simplest explanation is the most truthful one, and the full 'receipts' always tell the real story.