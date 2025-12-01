JoJo Siwa, the singer, dancer, and social media star, was rushed to the hospital just hours before she had to perform for a Black Friday event at the Mall of America on Friday, 28 November 2025. She updated her fans and followers about her condition by posting a video on TikTok.

The 22-year-old media personality shared that she had been experiencing mild abdominal discomfort for several days before her scheduled performance. She initially assumed it was just normal cramps or minor stomach pain, but on the morning of her show, the pain intensified dramatically.

It became so severe that she felt lightheaded and feared she might pass out at any moment. Recognising the seriousness of the situation, she and her mother quickly called 911 for emergency assistance. Paramedics arrived promptly, rushing her to the hospital to ensure she received immediate medical attention.

What the Doctors Found: JoJo Siwa's Health Diagnosis

After being taken to the hospital by emergency responders, doctors conducted an ultrasound to determine the cause of her extreme pain. The scan revealed a ruptured ovarian cyst, causing internal bleeding into her abdomen. Although her vital signs were stable, medical staff treated her promptly with pain management measures.

In her TikTok post, Siwa further explained that the cyst caused intense, sharp pain, and the bleeding made the situation even more urgent. The post offered fans insight into just how severe the experience was, highlighting the sudden and frightening nature of her health scare.

'One of my ovaries had a cyst on it that burst and was bleeding in my stomach,' she said in the clip. 'So that is what was causing the excruciating pain - anytime that the blood in the stomach, it is like brutal pain, and long story short, it should resolve itself.'

Despite the severity of her condition, doctors determined that the cyst would likely heal on its own and that surgery was not necessary. However, she was advised to closely monitor her symptoms and schedule follow-up appointments to ensure her abdomen was recovering properly.

Thank you for all the well wishes🤍 grateful for the Doctors and Nurses for working so fast and helping me get back on time, keep it pushing🤍

The Show Must Go On!

Despite the seriousness of her condition and intense pain, the singer was discharged after just two hours in the hospital. Thus, she was still able to continue with the show an hour after returning from the hospital.

Siwa went ahead with her scheduled performance, determined not to disappoint her fans. She reassured everyone that she was stable at the moment, though she acknowledged that she had not yet fully recovered and would need time to rest and continue monitoring her condition.

Siwa's decision to perform drew a mixed response from fans. Many praised her dedication and determination, while others stressed the importance of prioritising health over work. Fans flooded her accounts with messages of support, expressing relief that she received timely medical care.

Many also highlighted the importance of listening to one's body and seeking help immediately when experiencing severe or unusual pain. Finally, JoJo Siwa herself reiterated that she was focused on recovery and reminded fans that health should always come first and then thanked her fans for their support.