Online fraud is evolving fast. In 2025, scammers are using AI to create synthetic identities, deepfakes, and automated phishing attacks that bypass traditional security systems. According to UK Finance, card fraud losses in the UK reached £1.2 billion ($1.5 billion) in 2024, showing that advanced fraud detection is more crucial than ever.

Whether you run a fintech start-up, an e-commerce platform, or a bank, AI-powered fraud detection tools act as essential digital safeguards. Here are seven of the best tools currently trending in the UK and US.

SEON — Catch Fraud in Real Time

SEON combines device intelligence, real-time data enrichment, and machine learning to flag suspicious activity instantly. Its scoring system is adjustable, reducing false positives while protecting genuine customers.

Benefits include:

Quick API integration for fast setup.

Customisable fraud scoring for accuracy.

Trusted by fintechs and online marketplaces.

Per reports from SEON, clients cut fraudulent transactions by up to 40% within three months.

Feedzai — AI That Learns as You Grow

Feedzai monitors billions of transactions worldwide, spotting anomalies across payments, accounts, and digital channels. Its adaptive AI ensures defences evolve alongside emerging fraud tactics.

Key features:

AI improves with every detected fraud attempt.

Complete visibility of all transactions.

Fully compliant with UK and US financial regulations.

Feedzai reports that over 90% of banks using its AI experience faster investigations and fewer false alerts.

ComplyAdvantage — Compliance Made Easy

ComplyAdvantage automates AML and KYC processes, screening transactions and assigning dynamic risk scores in real time.

Why it works:

Reduces manual compliance workload.

Adapts to new fraud techniques.

Ideal for regulated industries in the UK and US.

Sardine — Detect Fake Accounts Instantly

Sardine uses device, biometric, and behavioural intelligence (DIBB) to spot synthetic identities. It is essential for secure onboarding and account creation.

Highlights:

Real-time detection of AI-generated profiles.

Stops fraudulent sign-ups before they escalate.

Trusted in fintech and online marketplaces.

Sardine blocks hundreds of fake accounts weekly, preventing revenue loss.

Kount (Equifax) — Scalable Protection for High-Volume Transactions

Kount combines credit, device, and behavioural data to assess transaction risk. Its machine learning models make it ideal for e-commerce platforms handling high volumes.

Benefits:

Analyses real-time and historical data.

Scales efficiently as business grows.

Powered by Equifax's extensive data resources.

Resistant AI — Guard Against Deepfake and Document Fraud

Resistant AI verifies documents and detects AI-generated or tampered content. This is crucial for onboarding and KYC verification.

Key advantages:

Instant document verification.

Protects against deepfake identity fraud.

Reduces compliance and operational risk.

Onfido — Quick and Secure Biometric Verification

Onfido uses facial recognition and liveness checks to confirm identities quickly, ideal for mobile apps and online account creation.

Why it's effective:

Biometric facial matching ensures authenticity.

Mobile SDK integration for smooth onboarding.

Compliant with FCA and GDPR standards.

Why AI Fraud Detection Tools Are Essential

Adaptive AI: Detects intent, not just suspicious behaviour.

Fewer False Positives: Real customers stay happy.

Scalable Solutions: Handles millions of transactions efficiently.

Future-Proof: Protects against deepfakes, synthetic identities, and voice spoofing.

Take Action Today

Fraudsters are getting smarter, your defences need to be smarter too. Platforms like SEON, Feedzai, and Resistant AI offer proven protection, reducing fraud while safeguarding customer trust.