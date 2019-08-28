Kylie Jenner's one-year-old tot, Stormi Webster, stole the show on her debut red carpet appearance in Santa Monica on Tuesday. The family-of-three also made their first public appearance together at the premiere of Travis Scott's Netflix documentary, "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly."

Doting parents Travis Scott, 28, and Kylie Jenner, 22, ensured that little Stormi had a nice time at the premiere, E!News reports. For her red carpet debut, the little girl wore a camouflage set paired with white sneakers.

Scott and Jenner were formally dressed for the occasion. The rapper wore a shiny brown suit, while the Kylie Cosmetics CEO opted for a white figure-hugging, strapless dress with a ribbon choker.

"Kylie and Travis continue to be the most doting parents. It was a super cute family outing for them celebrating Travis, and the evening wouldn't have been complete without Stormi," said an eyewitness, speaking to HollywoodLife.

Scott's new documentary will give an account of his rise from being a Texas college student to becoming one of the most well-known names in the hip hop industry. "Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly," will also throw light on the two-year romance between Scott and Jenner. Besides that, the film will talk about Scott's family life with Jenner and Stormi, who joined the rapper on tour for some of the shows.

Fans will get a peek into more adorable family moments like the ones above. The trailer of the Netflix documentary teased a sweet backstage moment between the family-of-three during a concert. The trailer of the documentary dropped on August 23.

"In this exclusive first-hand look at one of music's most dynamic superstars, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly straps viewers into a front-row seat of Scott's life in the months surrounding the release of his Grammy-nominated album Astroworld," Netflix said in a statement announcing the launch of the documentary.

It shows the "SICKO MODE" rapper's life-changing moments, including becoming a father and performing at the Super Bowl.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly begins streaming on Netflix Wednesday.