The cast of "Stranger Things" was notably absent from Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards 2020. The show's creators, the Duffer brothers, represented everyone instead.

The Netflix show only had one Emmys 2020 nomination for under the Outstanding Drama Series category. During the announcement, Matt and Ross Duffer appeared on camera to join the awards night from the comfort of their home.

Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin were not present during the ceremony. Even the adult stars of "Stranger Things," David Harbour and Winona Ryder, were not on camera.

Their absence is understandable according to Elle because the series was not favoured to win against the other nominees. "Better Call Saul," "The Handmaid's Tale," "The Crown," "Killing Eve," "Ozark," "The Mandalorian," and "Succession" were also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series. "Succession" took home the trophy along with the Outstanding Lead Actor award given to Jeremy Strong.

On the technical side, "Stranger Things" won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Sound Editing for "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt."

thank you to the @televisionacad for the award for Outstanding Sound Editing. *mind flayer drop* pic.twitter.com/nuwvwNgmTH — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) September 17, 2020

It is good to see "Stranger Things" back on the Emmys 2020 nomination list after missing out on last year's awards. It did not make the list because Season 3 premiered on July 4 and the 2019 list of nominees was released on July 16. The show did not meet the required one-year period to be eligible for a nomination.

The show has had a good track record since its debut on Netflix in 2016. It has won six Emmy Awards and received 30 nominations for both Primetime Emmy Awards and Creative Arts Emmy Awards. This is also the third time that "Stranger Things" received a nomination for Outstanding Drama Series.

In related news, production on "Stranger Things" Season 4 is reportedly set to resume on Sept. 28. Although this is still a tentative date, filming will restart in Atlanta, Georgia. Maya Hawke, who played newcomer Robin in Season 3, likewise hinted at a September restart after Netflix shut down production in mid-March because of the pandemic. The hiatus gave The Duffer Brothers more time to finish the scripts and they even wrote another episode to add to the expected eight.