Filming for "Stranger Things" Season 4 is starting soon and along with it, Netflix has announced its first open casting call for extras.

Casting TaylorMade announced the need for extras and background characters for the fourth season of the popular show. Those chosen will be involved in the filming in Atlanta, Georgia. The said casting call likewise revealed that production will begin in the second week of February.

Unfortunately, no other details were mentioned, aside from the fact that those who get cast as background characters and extras will have perms, fittings, and hair appointments in the same week.

"Hi, Casting TaylorMade Community! Have you missed me yet? Should we get this NEW YEAR started, on with the show, shall we ?! Next week... We will be starting our OPEN CASTING CALL for STRANGER THINGS SEASON 4 via castingtaylormade.com -- Fittings, Perms & Hair Appointments will begin approximately the 2nd week of February! GET EXCITED / TAKE YOUR BIOTIN & MULTIVITAMINS (it's flu season) / GET READY FOR A NEW HAIRSTYLE," reads the casting call posted on Facebook.

No other details have been revealed as of yet for the other characters in "Stranger Things" Season 4. It was previously reported that there will be three new young characters in the series, including a metalhead, a stoner, and an entitled jock. Likewise, there will be a new adult male character who is said to be a part of the Russian storyline teased in the Season 3 end-credits scene. These new characters have yet to be confirmed.

The casting call comes after the cast members teased that "Stranger Things" Season 4 will start filming soon. Millie Bobby Brown, who reprises her role as Eleven, said "soon" when asked by a fan on Instagram and Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler, shared that production will officially start "in a month." Likewise, fellow cast members Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin) and Noah Schnapp (Will) revealed that half of the script for the installment has already been written.

As for other news, various reports claimed that filming will start first in Lithuania, which is said to double as the Russian prison teased in Season 3. Then production will continue in Atlanta, Georgia. Netflix has yet to announce the premiere date for "Stranger Things" Season 4.